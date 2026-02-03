High blood pressure is often called a “silent” health issue because it can pose a serious risk without presenting symptoms. Other times, hypertension may cause headaches, dizziness, chest pain or shortness of breath. Even without symptoms, the condition can quietly damage the heart, brain and kidneys over time.

“Whether your blood pressure is higher than it should be or you are already working with your doctor to manage it, small, everyday habits can make a meaningful difference,” says Dr. Nisha Kuruvadi, an internal medicine doctor with Sharp Community Medical Group.

Dr. Kuruvadi shares 10 simple steps to help you lower your blood pressure.

1 Know your numbers. Checking your blood pressure regularly is an important first step. You can do this at your doctor’s office or at home with a monitor. When you check your blood pressure, you will see two numbers. The top number shows the pressure in your arteries when your heart beats. The bottom number shows the pressure when your heart rests. In general, blood pressure is considered high when it is 130/80 or higher. 2 Cut back on salt. Many people think salt only comes from what they add at the table. However, most sodium comes from foods that are processed or already prepared. Bread, canned soups, deli meats, cheese, sauces and restaurant meals are among the biggest sources. Even foods that do not taste salty can contain a lot of sodium. Reading food labels, choosing fresh foods more often, and asking for sauces on the side when eating out can help. At home, herbs, spices, lemon, garlic and vinegar add flavor without raising blood pressure. 3 Move your body most days. You don’t need intense workouts to lower blood pressure. Regular movement helps your heart pump blood more efficiently. Walking, swimming, biking, gardening and dancing all count. A short, 10 to 15-minute walk after meals can be especially helpful. Aim for about 30 minutes of movement on most days. And remember, shorter bouts throughout the day still add up. 4 Fill your plate with plants. Fruits and vegetables provide potassium and fiber, which help support healthy blood pressure. Adding color to meals is a simple way to start, such as adding fruit to your breakfast or vegetables to your dinner. Small swaps, like choosing fruit instead of chips or adding vegetables to sandwiches and pasta, can make a difference. 5 Pay attention to portion sizes. Eating more than your body needs can lead to weight gain, which can raise blood pressure. Eating slowly helps you notice when you feel full. Using smaller plates, serving food instead of eating from the package, and stopping before you feel full can help without imposing strict rules that may be hard to maintain. 6 Be mindful about alcohol. Alcohol can raise blood pressure, especially when consumed regularly. If you drink, keep it moderate. That usually means no more than one drink a day for women and two for men. Many people notice their blood pressure improves when they cut back even a little. 7 Quit smoking. Nicotine tightens blood vessels and raises blood pressure. Quitting smoking improves heart health quickly. If quitting feels difficult, your doctor can help connect you with support and resources. 8 Lower daily stress. Stress does not directly cause high blood pressure, but it can make it harder to control. Simple habits like deep breathing, stretching, listening to music, or spending time outdoors can help calm your body. Even a few quiet minutes each day can make a difference. 9 Make sleep a priority. Not getting enough sleep can raise blood pressure and make it harder to manage. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night. Keeping a consistent bedtime, limiting screen time before bed, and creating a relaxing routine can improve sleep quality. 10 Take medications as prescribed. If your doctor prescribes blood pressure medication, take it as directed, even when you feel well. Skipping doses can cause blood pressure to rise again. Medication works best when paired with healthy daily habits.

When to talk with your doctor

Lifestyle changes are powerful, but they do not replace medical care. Talk with your doctor if your blood pressure stays high, you notice side effects from medication, or you are unsure where to start.

You don’t need to change everything at once. Start with one or two steps that feel manageable. Over time, those small changes can add up to healthier blood pressure and a stronger heart.

