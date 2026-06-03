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Ovidiu Alb, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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My Chula Vista Doctors

619-427-3361
Fax: 619-271-7915

480 4th Ave
Suite 202
Chula Vista, CA 91910

My Chula Vista Doctors

619-427-3361
Fax: 619-427-6821

22 West 35th Street
Suite 101
National City, CA 91950

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. My Chula Vista Doctors

    480 4th Ave
    Suite 202
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-427-3361
    Fax: 619-271-7915

  2. My Chula Vista Doctors

    22 West 35th Street
    Suite 101
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-427-3361
    Fax: 619-427-6821

Care schedule

My Chula Vista Doctors

480 4th Ave

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

My Chula Vista Doctors

22 West 35th Street

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Ovidiu Alb, MD

Age: 54
Gender: Male
Languages: Romanian, Spanish

Education

Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie: Medical School
Saint Francis Hospital Center: Residency
Saint Francis Hospital Center: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1356335731

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ovidiu Alb, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.