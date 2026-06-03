Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
My Chula Vista Doctors
480 4th Ave
Suite 202
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-427-3361
Fax: 619-271-7915
My Chula Vista Doctors
22 West 35th Street
Suite 101
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-427-3361
Fax: 619-427-6821
Care schedule
My Chula Vista Doctors
480 4th Ave
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
My Chula Vista Doctors
22 West 35th Street
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Ovidiu Alb, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Preventive medicine
- Sports medicine
- Walk-in appointments
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1356335731
Insurance plans accepted
Ovidiu Alb, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ovidiu Alb, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ovidiu Alb, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.