Ovidiu Alb, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. My Chula Vista Doctors
    480 4th Ave
    Suite 202
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-427-3361

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Ovidiu Alb, MD

Age:
 51
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Romanian, Spanish
Education
Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie:
 Medical School
Saint Francis Hospital Center:
 Residency
Saint Francis Hospital Center:
 Internship
NPI
1356335731

Ovidiu Alb, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.