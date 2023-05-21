Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Paul Matsumoto, DO
I strive to be a patient advocate in a health system that is ever-changing.
Age:56
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Irvine:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Internship
College Of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:Medical School
Areas of focus
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr has done a great job of taking care of me over the years.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Is very busy but took time for some "small talk".
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Outstanding
Verified PatientMay 7, 2023
5.0
My doctor carefully listened to my concerns and made sure I was satisfied with his explanation. He is a great listener and I felt positive about the care I received.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Paul Matsumoto, DO, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul Matsumoto, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Paul Matsumoto, DO, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul Matsumoto, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
