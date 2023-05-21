Provider Image

Paul Matsumoto, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Not accepting new patients
First available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee
    2020 Genesee Ave.
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-499-2710

    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Paul Matsumoto, DO

I strive to be a patient advocate in a health system that is ever-changing.
Age:
 56
In practice since:
 2002
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, Irvine:
 Residency
University of California, Irvine:
 Internship
College Of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1295745602
Ratings and reviews

4.7
284 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 21, 2023
5.0
Dr has done a great job of taking care of me over the years.
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Is very busy but took time for some "small talk".
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
5.0
Outstanding
Verified Patient
May 7, 2023
5.0
My doctor carefully listened to my concerns and made sure I was satisfied with his explanation. He is a great listener and I felt positive about the care I received.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
Paul Matsumoto, DO, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul Matsumoto, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
