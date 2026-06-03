Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663
About Paul M. Matsumoto, DO
I strive to be a patient advocate in a health system that is ever-changing.
Education
Areas of focus
- Diabetes
- Doctor of osteopathy
- Geriatrics
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1295745602
Insurance plans accepted
Paul M. Matsumoto, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
347 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
After office visit the doctor gave me good answer or advise about eGFR to.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
3.2
He seemed like he couldn't wait to get me out the door
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
We went over everything and I am fortunate to enjoy good health.
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
A+++
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Paul M. Matsumoto, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.