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Ramiz N. Elias, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Contemporary Medicine

858-384-6857

7695 Cardinal Ct
Suite 370
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Contemporary Medicine

    7695 Cardinal Ct
    Suite 370
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-384-6857

About Ramiz N. Elias, MD

I strive to provide the best care to my patients utilizing modern medical care.

Age: 69
In practice since: 2007
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic, Spanish

Education

Baghdad Medical School: Medical School
Wilson Memorial Hospital: Residency
Wilson Memorial Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1417164518

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ramiz N. Elias, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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