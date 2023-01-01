About Ramiz Elias, MD

I strive to provide the best care to my patients utilizing modern medical care.

Age: 66

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Male

Languages: Chaldean , English , Spanish

Education Baghdad Medical School : Medical School

Wilson Memorial Hospital : Residency

Wilson Memorial Hospital : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus Asthma

Diabetes

Geriatrics

Hypertension

Preventive medicine

