Ramiz Elias, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Contemporary Medicine7695 Cardinal Ct
Suite 370
San Diego, CA 92123
About Ramiz Elias, MD
I strive to provide the best care to my patients utilizing modern medical care.
Age:66
In practice since:2007
Gender:Male
Languages:Chaldean, English, Spanish
Education
Baghdad Medical School:Medical School
Wilson Memorial Hospital:Residency
Wilson Memorial Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Diabetes
- Geriatrics
- Hypertension
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1417164518
Insurance plans accepted
Ramiz Elias, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ramiz Elias, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ramiz Elias, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
