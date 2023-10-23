Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Contemporary Medicine
7695 Cardinal Ct
Suite 370
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Ramiz N. Elias, MD
I strive to provide the best care to my patients utilizing modern medical care.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Diabetes
- Geriatrics
- Hypertension
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1417164518
Insurance plans accepted
Ramiz N. Elias, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ramiz N. Elias, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ramiz N. Elias, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.