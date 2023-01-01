About Rana Mansour, DPM

My practice is limited to foot and ankle disorders, including foot surgery, fracture management and spider vein treatment.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Female

Languages: Arabic , English , Spanish

Education New York College of Osteopathy : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus Bunions

Diabetic foot care

Foot problems

Fracture management

Fungal nails

Ligament injuries

Nail removal

Orthotics

Osteomyelitis (bone infection)

Sports medicine

Sprains

Tendon repair

Wart treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.