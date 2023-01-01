Location and phone
Rana Mansour, DPM343 E Lexington Ave
Suite 101
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
About Rana Mansour, DPM
My practice is limited to foot and ankle disorders, including foot surgery, fracture management and spider vein treatment.
Age:45
In practice since:2007
Gender:Female
Languages:Arabic, English, Spanish
Education
New York College of Osteopathy:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bunions
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Fungal nails
- Ligament injuries
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1437108347
Insurance plans accepted
Rana Mansour, DPM, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rana Mansour, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
