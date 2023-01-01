Provider Image

Rana Mansour, DPM

Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry
Accepting new patients
  1. Rana Mansour, DPM
    343 E Lexington Ave
    Suite 101
    El Cajon, CA 92020
About Rana Mansour, DPM

My practice is limited to foot and ankle disorders, including foot surgery, fracture management and spider vein treatment.
Age:
 45
In practice since:
 2007
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
Arabic, English, Spanish
Education
New York College of Osteopathy:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1437108347

Rana Mansour, DPM, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

