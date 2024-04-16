Using energy and rhythm to ease symptoms of Parkinson’s
Preventive chemotherapy is getting lots of attention these days after the worldwide announcement that Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has cancer.
In an emotional video, the British royal shared the news that doctors discovered cancer in her body after abdominal surgery for what was supposed to be a noncancerous condition. Her medical team then recommended that she undergo something called preventive chemotherapy. Most people are familiar with chemotherapy, a common treatment for many types of cancer. But what is preventive chemotherapy? According to Dr. Reema Batra, a board-certified medical oncologist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, the medical term used for preventive chemotherapy is “adjuvant chemotherapy.”
“Adjuvant chemotherapy is a preventive measure that targets microscopic cancer cells that still may be lingering inside your body after surgery,” Dr. Batra says. “The primary goal of the therapy is to lower the risk of cancer reoccurring.” Like traditional chemotherapy, preventive chemotherapy is administered through an IV or in a pill form.
Personal experience combined with extraordinary care
Dr. Batra knows about preventive interventions firsthand — not just because she’s an oncologist but also because she’s a cancer survivor. In December 2020, she was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 45. The median age for the disease diagnosis is 62.
Over the last three decades, for reasons that are not quite clear, cancer rates worldwide have been steadily rising in younger adults for breast, colon, lung and a range of other cancers. Case in point: Kate Middleton is only 42 years old. Dr. Batra avoided chemotherapy when treated for her cancer but received 18 rounds of radiation therapy. Now cancer free, she still takes preventive medication. “It’s a precaution that keeps the cancer from coming back, and it’s a small price to pay for my life,” she says.
Top 3 questions about preventive cancer
With preventive chemotherapy being highlighted in recent news stories around the globe, Dr. Batra knows many are asking questions about the treatment. Here, she answers three common questions:
