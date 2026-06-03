Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
La Mesa Pediatrics
8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 205
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-464-6434
Fax: 619-464-5109
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
About Rina R. Ronquillo, MD
I aim to provide family-focused care of your child.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Depression
- Eczema
- Headache
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407047749
Insurance plans accepted
Rina R. Ronquillo, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rina R. Ronquillo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rina R. Ronquillo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.