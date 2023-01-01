Rina Ronquillo, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
La Mesa Pediatrics8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 200
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
About Rina Ronquillo, MD
I aim to provide family-focused care of your child.
Age:49
In practice since:2009
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Nassau Hospital:Residency
University of Santo Tomas (Philippines):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asthma
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Depression
- Eczema
- Headache
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407047749
Insurance plans accepted
Rina Ronquillo, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
