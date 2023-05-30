About Ronald Mathiasen, MD

I am a board-certified otolaryngologist - which is a head and neck surgeon. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate from UCLA with highest honors, I graduated with distinction from the UCSD School of Medicine in 1996. I had my "calling" at age five when my newborn sister was born with a congenital condition. I was so impressed with the care she received from her physicians, that I made a vow to become a doctor so I could help other people in the way the doctors helped my sister. I have authored several publications and have given many presentations in the field of otolaryngology. I have a special interest and expertise in thyroid and parathyroid surgery, endoscopic sinus surgery and nasal surgery, otologic microsurgery and facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. In my spare time, I race cars, travel extensively, attend musicals, concerts and cultural events and try to enjoy San Diego for all it has to offer.

Age: 54

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Internship

Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



NPI 1790740629