Can sinus massages relieve congestion?
A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. But experts say sinus massage can offer congestion relief and is worth a try.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor B
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-621-4109
Fax: 858-621-4044
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I am a board-certified otolaryngologist - which is a head and neck surgeon. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate from UCLA with highest honors, I graduated with distinction from the UCSD School of Medicine in 1996. I had my "calling" at age five when my newborn sister was born with a congenital condition. I was so impressed with the care she received from her physicians, that I made a vow to become a doctor so I could help other people in the way the doctors helped my sister. I have authored several publications and have given many presentations in the field of otolaryngology. I have a special interest and expertise in thyroid and parathyroid surgery, endoscopic sinus surgery and nasal surgery, otologic microsurgery and facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. In my spare time, I race cars, travel extensively, attend musicals, concerts and cultural events and try to enjoy San Diego for all it has to offer.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1790740629
Ronald A. Mathiasen, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.7
164 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
2.4
He is an excellent surgeon but post surgery visits and care seems to bother him
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
He was able to help with solving a problem of myNose running when playing sports! Very helpful!!
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Dr. Mathiasen was very patient and thorough, explained what I was dealing with and all my treatment options. He answered all my questions and set up the next steps.
Verified Patient
May 4, 2026
5.0
He is an excellent doctor.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald A. Mathiasen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald A. Mathiasen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ronald A. Mathiasen, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.