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Ronald A. Mathiasen, MD

4.7

164 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

858-621-4109
Fax: 858-621-4044

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor B
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ear, Nose and Throat (Otolaryngology)

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor B
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4109
    Fax: 858-621-4044

Care schedule

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About Ronald A. Mathiasen, MD

I am a board-certified otolaryngologist - which is a head and neck surgeon. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate from UCLA with highest honors, I graduated with distinction from the UCSD School of Medicine in 1996. I had my "calling" at age five when my newborn sister was born with a congenital condition. I was so impressed with the care she received from her physicians, that I made a vow to become a doctor so I could help other people in the way the doctors helped my sister. I have authored several publications and have given many presentations in the field of otolaryngology. I have a special interest and expertise in thyroid and parathyroid surgery, endoscopic sinus surgery and nasal surgery, otologic microsurgery and facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. In my spare time, I race cars, travel extensively, attend musicals, concerts and cultural events and try to enjoy San Diego for all it has to offer.

Age: 57
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Internship
Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1790740629

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ronald A. Mathiasen, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

164 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

2.4

He is an excellent surgeon but post surgery visits and care seems to bother him

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

He was able to help with solving a problem of myNose running when playing sports! Very helpful!!

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Dr. Mathiasen was very patient and thorough, explained what I was dealing with and all my treatment options. He answered all my questions and set up the next steps.

Verified Patient

May 4, 2026

5.0

He is an excellent doctor.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Ronald A. Mathiasen, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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