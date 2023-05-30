Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ronald Mathiasen, MD
I am a board-certified otolaryngologist - which is a head and neck surgeon. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate from UCLA with highest honors, I graduated with distinction from the UCSD School of Medicine in 1996. I had my "calling" at age five when my newborn sister was born with a congenital condition. I was so impressed with the care she received from her physicians, that I made a vow to become a doctor so I could help other people in the way the doctors helped my sister. I have authored several publications and have given many presentations in the field of otolaryngology. I have a special interest and expertise in thyroid and parathyroid surgery, endoscopic sinus surgery and nasal surgery, otologic microsurgery and facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. In my spare time, I race cars, travel extensively, attend musicals, concerts and cultural events and try to enjoy San Diego for all it has to offer.
Age:54
In practice since:2006
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Internship
Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acoustic neuroma
- BAHA hearing device
- Balloon sinuplasty surgery
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Ear surgery
- Facial skin cancer surgery
- Functional endoscopic sinus surgery
- Head and neck cancer surgery
- Laser surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Salivary gland surgery
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Skull base surgery
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Thyroid cancer
- Vertigo
- Voice evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1790740629
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Ronald Mathiasen, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
149 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
4.6
Great doctor and great staff, would definitely recommend!!
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr.Mathisean was very professional he explained to me what's going on to my sinus surgery post op very friendly
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr. Mathiasen is a great doctor and very caring to his patients. Though I was given the wrong instructions and didn't need to be on the pain meds for the post op, he was caring and his explanation to what was happening was foggy to me but clear as day to my wife in the room.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Always a great experience at Sharp.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ronald Mathiasen, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald Mathiasen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ronald Mathiasen, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald Mathiasen, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.