Provider Image

Rowley S. Busino, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

ENT Associates of San Diego

619-464-3353
Fax: 619-464-6720

5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-101
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. ENT Associates of San Diego

    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 3-101
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-464-3353
    Fax: 619-464-6720

About Rowley S. Busino, MD

I strive to provide excellent care for both children and adults.

Age: 48
In practice since: 2011
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Raw-lee Boo-see-no

Education

Robert Wood Johnson Medical School: Internship
Rutgers University: Residency
Albany Medical College: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1396997664

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Rowley S. Busino, MD, accepts 47 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rowley S. Busino, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.