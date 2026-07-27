Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
ENT (otolaryngology)
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
ENT Associates of San Diego
5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-101
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-464-3353
Fax: 619-464-6720
About Rowley S. Busino, MD
I strive to provide excellent care for both children and adults.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Deviated nasal septum
- Ear infections
- Ear surgery
- Nasal congestion
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Vertigo
- Vertigo (Epley maneuver)
- Voice evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1396997664
Insurance plans accepted
Rowley S. Busino, MD, accepts 47 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rowley S. Busino, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rowley S. Busino, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.