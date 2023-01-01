About Rowley Busino, MD

I strive to provide excellent care for both children and adults.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Raw-lee Boo-see-no

Languages: English

Education Robert Wood Johnson Medical School : Internship

Rutgers University : Residency

Albany Medical College : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



