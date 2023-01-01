Rowley Busino, MD
Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Location and phone
ENT Associates of San Diego5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-101
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Rowley Busino, MD
I strive to provide excellent care for both children and adults.
Age:45
In practice since:2011
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Raw-lee Boo-see-no
Languages:English
Education
Robert Wood Johnson Medical School:Internship
Rutgers University:Residency
Albany Medical College:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Deviated nasal septum
- Ear infections
- Ear surgery
- Nasal congestion
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Snoring
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
- Vertigo
- Vertigo (dpley maneuver)
- Voice evaluation/treatment
NPI
1396997664
Insurance plans accepted
Rowley Busino, MD, accepts 56 health insurance plans.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Rowley Busino, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rowley Busino, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
