Scott Musicant, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Vascular surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Vascular Associates of San Diego8860 Center Dr
Suite 450
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Scott Musicant, MD
I want my patients to feel safe, to feel that all their concerns are being addressed.
Age:56
In practice since:2006
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Vermont:Medical School
Oregon Health Sciences University:Residency
Oregon Health Sciences University:Fellowship
Oregon Health Sciences University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Aortic aneurysm repair
- Aortobifemoral bypass grafting
- Bloodless medicine
- Carotid endarterectomy
- CryoPlasty®
- Dialysis access graft
- Endovascular vein harvesting
- Femoral popliteal bypass
- Greenfield filter
- Hemodialysis access maintenance
- Intravascular treatment of occlusive disease
- Laparoscopic treatment of GERD (reflux)
- Laser surgery - varicose/spider veins
- Lysis therapy for deep vein thrombosis
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Peripheral arterial bypass
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Portal hypertension shunts
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Sclerotherapy
- Varicose/spider veins
- Vein harvesting
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1174617070
Insurance plans accepted
Scott Musicant, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Scott Musicant, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Scott Musicant, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
