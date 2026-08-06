Helping reduce risks for people with heart disease
A patient shares his journey of managing cardiovascular disease for decades.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Vascular surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Vascular surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic - Vascular
765 Medical Center Court
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
Get directions
619-502-3180
Fax: 619-502-4051
Vascular Associates of San Diego
8860 Center Drive
Suite 450
La Mesa, CA 91942-7001
Get directions
I want my patients to feel safe, to feel that all their concerns are being addressed.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1174617070
Scott E. Musicant, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
4.8
40 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Verified Patient
May 15, 2026
5.0
Great, Dr agreed to do surgery at Chula Vista Sharp hospital.
Verified Patient
May 9, 2026
5.0
The doctor ruled out any vascular problems and said he was going to get me a referral to a neurologist which I did. He was very nice and very informative.
Verified Patient
May 2, 2026
5.0
Excellent service
Verified Patient
April 28, 2026
5.0
Dr. Musicant is excellent and I feel confident he'll help with my vein issues.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Scott E. Musicant, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Scott E. Musicant, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
A patient shares his journey of managing cardiovascular disease for decades.
President Trump was recently diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in people of advanced age that can lead to leg swelling and pain.
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