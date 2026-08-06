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Scott E. Musicant, MD

4.8

40 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Vascular surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic - Vascular

619-502-3180
Fax: 619-502-4051

765 Medical Center Court
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600

Vascular Associates of San Diego

619-460-6200

8860 Center Drive
Suite 450
La Mesa, CA 91942-7001

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic - Vascular

    765 Medical Center Court
    Suite 210
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
    Get directions

    619-502-3180
    Fax: 619-502-4051

  2. Vascular Associates of San Diego

    8860 Center Drive
    Suite 450
    La Mesa, CA 91942-7001
    Get directions

    619-460-6200

About Scott E. Musicant, MD

I want my patients to feel safe, to feel that all their concerns are being addressed.

Age: 59
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Vermont: Medical School
Oregon Health Sciences University: Residency
Oregon Health Sciences University: Fellowship
Oregon Health Sciences University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1174617070

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Scott E. Musicant, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

40 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 15, 2026

5.0

Great, Dr agreed to do surgery at Chula Vista Sharp hospital.

Verified Patient

May 9, 2026

5.0

The doctor ruled out any vascular problems and said he was going to get me a referral to a neurologist which I did. He was very nice and very informative.

Verified Patient

May 2, 2026

5.0

Excellent service

Verified Patient

April 28, 2026

5.0

Dr. Musicant is excellent and I feel confident he'll help with my vein issues.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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