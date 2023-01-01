Scott Musicant, MD

Medical Doctor
Vascular surgery (board certified)
Sharp Community
  1. Vascular Associates of San Diego
    8860 Center Dr
    Suite 450
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-460-6200

About Scott Musicant, MD

I want my patients to feel safe, to feel that all their concerns are being addressed.
Age:
 56
In practice since:
 2006
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Vermont:
 Medical School
Oregon Health Sciences University:
 Residency
Oregon Health Sciences University:
 Fellowship
Oregon Health Sciences University:
 Internship
Over 50 recognitions
Scott Musicant, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Scott Musicant, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
