Provider Image

Seema V. Sundaram, MD

4.9

201 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neuro-ophthalmology

(board certified)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ophthalmology

619-397-3088
Fax: 619-397-3388

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 1
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology

858-939-5400
Fax: 858-939-5415

3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ophthalmology

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 1
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3088
    Fax: 619-397-3388

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 3
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-568-8220
    Fax: 619-568-8089

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology

    3075 Health Center Drive
    Floor 4
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-5400
    Fax: 858-939-5415

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ophthalmology

1400 E. Palomar St.

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Seema V. Sundaram, MD

My goal is to help my patients achieve the best ocular health possible.

In practice since: 2013
Gender: Female
Languages: Malayalam, Tamil

Education

University of Oklahoma: Internship
University of Calicut: Medical School
Indiana University: Fellowship
Indiana University: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1639341399

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Seema V. Sundaram, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

201 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

"I highly recommend Dr. Sundaram Not only is the doctor incredibly knowledgeable and compassionate, but the entire clinic staff is welcoming and efficient. Scheduling and follow-ups have always been a smooth experience."

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Doctor Seema continues to be a GEM! I say this because of her knowledge and kindness in my ten years of being her patient. I continue to be impressed by her diligence and conscientiousness. Specifically I very much appreciate her willingness to stay current with empirical research to eyes and what is in my medication regimen which could impact my remaining sight.

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

Excellent physician, explains things well, honest feedback, knowledgeable and helpful

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

DR.SUNDARAM IS VERY PASSIONATE TOWARDS HER PATIENTS. SHE LISTENS TO MY CONCERNS AND OFFER RECOMENDATIONS ABOUT MY SITUATION. I WILL RECOMMEND HER TO MY FAMILY AND FRIENDS. GREAT EYE DOCTOR

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Seema V. Sundaram, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.