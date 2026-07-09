Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neuro-ophthalmology
(board certified)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neuro-ophthalmology
(board certified)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ophthalmology
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 1
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
619-397-3088
Fax: 619-397-3388
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089
Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology
3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-5400
Fax: 858-939-5415
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ophthalmology
1400 E. Palomar St.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Friday
About Seema V. Sundaram, MD
My goal is to help my patients achieve the best ocular health possible.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1639341399
Insurance plans accepted
Seema V. Sundaram, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
201 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
"I highly recommend Dr. Sundaram Not only is the doctor incredibly knowledgeable and compassionate, but the entire clinic staff is welcoming and efficient. Scheduling and follow-ups have always been a smooth experience."
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Doctor Seema continues to be a GEM! I say this because of her knowledge and kindness in my ten years of being her patient. I continue to be impressed by her diligence and conscientiousness. Specifically I very much appreciate her willingness to stay current with empirical research to eyes and what is in my medication regimen which could impact my remaining sight.
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Excellent physician, explains things well, honest feedback, knowledgeable and helpful
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
DR.SUNDARAM IS VERY PASSIONATE TOWARDS HER PATIENTS. SHE LISTENS TO MY CONCERNS AND OFFER RECOMENDATIONS ABOUT MY SITUATION. I WILL RECOMMEND HER TO MY FAMILY AND FRIENDS. GREAT EYE DOCTOR
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Seema V. Sundaram, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.