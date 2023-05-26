Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Seema Sundaram, MD
My goal is to help my patients achieve the best ocular health possible.
In practice since:2013
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Oklahoma:Internship
University of Calicut:Medical School
Indiana University:Fellowship
Indiana University:Residency
Areas of focus
- Neuro-ophthalmology
- Optic nerve disorders
NPI
1639341399
Insurance plans accepted
Seema Sundaram, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
149 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr Sundreem is amazing. I am very confident in her care along with her nursed aide who follows her from office to office.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
I wish Sharp had 3 Dr. Sundaram's. You certainly have enough demand to warrant an additional Opthomologist.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Excellent communicator.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
4.0
So far good
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Seema Sundaram, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Seema Sundaram, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
