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Sohaib A. Kureshi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurological surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy

619-297-4481
Fax: 858-429-7594

3750 Convoy St.
Suite 301
San Diego, CA 92111-3741

Neurosurgical Medical Disc Clinic

619-297-4481
Fax: 619-291-5536

6260 El Camino Real
Suite 201
Carlsbad, CA 92009-1609

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy

    3750 Convoy St.
    Suite 301
    San Diego, CA 92111-3741
    Get directions

    619-297-4481
    Fax: 858-429-7594

  2. Neurosurgical Medical Disc Clinic

    6260 El Camino Real
    Suite 201
    Carlsbad, CA 92009-1609
    Get directions

    619-297-4481
    Fax: 619-291-5536

Care schedule

Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy

3750 Convoy St.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Sohaib A. Kureshi, MD

Age: 58
Gender: Male

Education

University of Southern California: Medical School
California Institute of Technology: Fellowship
Duke University: Residency
Duke University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1699888917

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sohaib A. Kureshi, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.