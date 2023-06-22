Provider Image

Sohaib Kureshi, MD

Medical Doctor
Neurological surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Neurosurgical Medical Clinic
    3750 Convoy St
    Suite 301
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions
    619-297-4481
  2. Neurosurgical Medical Clinic
    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Bldg 1, Suite 210
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-297-4481

About Sohaib Kureshi, MD

Age:
 55
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Southern California:
 Medical School
California Institute of Technology:
 Fellowship
Duke University:
 Residency
Duke University:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1699888917
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Sohaib Kureshi, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.7
37 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 22, 2023
1.8
It was waste of my time.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
5.0
The test results provided by *Dr. Kureshi by San Diego Imaging dept. (MRI) were well analyzed & ____ by him so he was able to give me the appropriate assessment and prognosis within a brief/short time. Brief but clear & w/in layman's understanding.
Verified Patient
March 28, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kureshi is an excellent surgeon and has a very personable manner
Verified Patient
March 27, 2023
4.0
These eval is for my first visit with PA not the last with doctor
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sohaib Kureshi, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sohaib Kureshi, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.