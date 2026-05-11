Finding freedom from pain
After having spine surgery, a patient finds freedom from the constant pain that dominated her life for years.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy
3750 Convoy St.
Suite 301
San Diego, CA 92111-3741
Get directions
619-297-4481
Fax: 858-429-7594
Neurosurgical Medical Disc Clinic
6260 El Camino Real
Suite 201
Carlsbad, CA 92009-1609
Get directions
619-297-4481
Fax: 619-291-5536
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic, Convoy
3750 Convoy St.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1699888917
Sohaib A. Kureshi, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sohaib A. Kureshi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sohaib A. Kureshi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Sohaib A. Kureshi, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
After having spine surgery, a patient finds freedom from the constant pain that dominated her life for years.
David Robles had a heart attack and numerous other health issues over several months. He credits his care at Sharp Memorial Hospital for saving his life.
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