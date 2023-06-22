Medical Doctor
Neurological surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic3750 Convoy St
Suite 301
San Diego, CA 92111
Neurosurgical Medical Clinic5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Bldg 1, Suite 210
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Sohaib Kureshi, MD
Age:55
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Southern California:Medical School
California Institute of Technology:Fellowship
Duke University:Residency
Duke University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Anterior laminectomy
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Bloodless medicine
- Brain tumor
- Laminectomy
- Pituitary tumors
- Stereotactic intracranial surgery
NPI
1699888917
Insurance plans accepted
Sohaib Kureshi, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
37 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
1.8
It was waste of my time.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
The test results provided by *Dr. Kureshi by San Diego Imaging dept. (MRI) were well analyzed & ____ by him so he was able to give me the appropriate assessment and prognosis within a brief/short time. Brief but clear & w/in layman's understanding.
Verified PatientMarch 28, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kureshi is an excellent surgeon and has a very personable manner
Verified PatientMarch 27, 2023
4.0
These eval is for my first visit with PA not the last with doctor
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sohaib Kureshi, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sohaib Kureshi, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
