Soud Sediqe, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion Pulmonary Clinic3075 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Soud Sediqe, MD
Age:32
In practice since:2021
Languages:English
Education
Ohio State University:Medical School
Case Western Reserve University:Internship
Case Western Reserve University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Bronchiectasis
- Bronchoscopy
- COPD
- Emphysema
- Endobronchial ultrasound
- Lung cancer
- Pleural effusion
- Post ICU hospital discharge
- Pulmonary embolism
- Thoracentesis
- Tuberculosis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1366820540
Insurance plans accepted
Soud Sediqe, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Soud Sediqe, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
