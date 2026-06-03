About Stacey L. Coleman, DO

'Medicine is the art of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease.' — Voltaire

Age: 60

In practice since: 1994

Gender: Female



Education Deaconess Hospital (St. Louis, MO) : Residency

Deaconess Hospital (St. Louis, MO) : Internship

University of Health Sciences : Medical School



Areas of focus Complementary therapies

Depression

Doctor of osteopathy

Geriatrics

Headache

Osteopathic manipulation

Physical disabilities

Preventive medicine

Sexually transmitted diseases

Weight management

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.