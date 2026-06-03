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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
'Medicine is the art of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease.' — Voltaire
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1093725566
Stacey L. Coleman, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
396 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 30, 2026
5.0
Right on top of everything,
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
She got to the bottom of my problem and was very helpful
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
I have referred 3 already
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Coleman truly listens
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stacey L. Coleman, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stacey L. Coleman, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Stacey L. Coleman, DO, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.