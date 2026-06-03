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Stacey L. Coleman, DO

4.8

396 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2715
    Fax: 619-568-8080

Care schedule

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About Stacey L. Coleman, DO

'Medicine is the art of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease.' — Voltaire

Age: 60
In practice since: 1994
Gender: Female

Education

Deaconess Hospital (St. Louis, MO): Residency
Deaconess Hospital (St. Louis, MO): Internship
University of Health Sciences: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1093725566

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Stacey L. Coleman, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

396 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 30, 2026

5.0

Right on top of everything,

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

She got to the bottom of my problem and was very helpful

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

I have referred 3 already

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Coleman truly listens

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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