Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Stacey Coleman, DO
'Medicine is the art of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease.' — Voltaire
Age:58
In practice since:1994
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Deaconess Hospital (St. Louis, MO):Residency
Deaconess Hospital (St. Louis, MO):Internship
University of Health Sciences:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Complementary therapies
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Weight management
Ratings and reviews
4.9
329 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
I absolutely love Dr Coleman ahe always replies to my needs of medical concerns. I'm truly blessed to have her as my provider for all these years
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Coleman was awesome! She listened and reassured me.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
I love Dr Stacy. She's the best!
Verified PatientMay 13, 2023
5.0
Excellent!
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Stacey Coleman, DO, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stacey Coleman, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
