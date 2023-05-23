Provider Image

Stacey Coleman, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee
    8701 Cuyamaca St
    Santee, CA 92071
    858-499-2715

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Stacey Coleman, DO

'Medicine is the art of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease.' — Voltaire
Age:
 58
In practice since:
 1994
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Deaconess Hospital (St. Louis, MO):
 Residency
Deaconess Hospital (St. Louis, MO):
 Internship
University of Health Sciences:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1093725566
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Stacey Coleman, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.9
329 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
5.0
I absolutely love Dr Coleman ahe always replies to my needs of medical concerns. I'm truly blessed to have her as my provider for all these years
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Coleman was awesome! She listened and reassured me.
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
5.0
I love Dr Stacy. She's the best!
Verified Patient
May 13, 2023
5.0
Excellent!
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
Stacey Coleman, DO, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stacey Coleman, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
