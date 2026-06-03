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Stanley M. Besser, MD

4.7

207 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Sports medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

858-309-3130

2600 Via De La Valle
Floor 1
Del Mar, CA 92014-1992

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

858-526-6199
Fax: 858-505-5430

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Floor 1
    Del Mar, CA 92014-1992
    Get directions

    858-309-3130

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-526-6199
    Fax: 858-505-5430

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

2600 Via De La Valle

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Thursday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

10243 Genetic Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Wednesday

About Stanley M. Besser, MD

The practice of medicine provided me with the opportunity to expand my interest in health science to deliver the highest quality of patient care. I strive to provide compassionate and comprehensive evaluations and treatment of each individual’s injuries or pathology regardless if they occur from a sporting activity or activities of daily living. Hiking, tennis, photography, traveling and gardening are among my interests outside of work. .

Age: 69
In practice since: 1986
Gender: Male

Education

Mount Sinai Hospital (Toronto): Internship
University of Toronto: Medical School
Toronto General Hospital: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1760490031

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Stanley M. Besser, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

207 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Answered all questions in plain language that Is easy to understand for not having knowledge In medical terminology. He Is kind and professional, showed he cares about my health situation.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Excellebt experience. Dr. Besser is proactive with my care. He really offered good explanations of what happened and what to expect.

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Well explained! Good Doctor

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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