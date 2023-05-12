About Stanley Besser, MD

The practice of medicine provided me with the opportunity to expand my interest in health science to deliver the highest quality of patient care. I strive to provide compassionate and comprehensive evaluations and treatment of each individual’s injuries or pathology regardless if they occur from a sporting activity or activities of daily living. Hiking, tennis, photography, traveling and gardening are among my interests outside of work. .

Age: 66

In practice since: 1986

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Mount Sinai Hospital (Toronto) : Internship

University of Toronto : Medical School

Toronto General Hospital : Residency



Areas of focus ACL tear

Back evaluation and treatment

Drug and alcohol testing

Ergonomic consulting

Foot problems

Fracture management

Functional capacity evaluations

Headache

Injury prevention/rehabilitation

Knee pain

Ligament injuries

Medical surveillance exams

Meniscal tear

Physical disabilities

Preventive medicine

Tendon repair

Travel consultation/immunizations

Work injury treatment

NPI 1760490031