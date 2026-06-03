About Stanley M. Besser, MD

The practice of medicine provided me with the opportunity to expand my interest in health science to deliver the highest quality of patient care. I strive to provide compassionate and comprehensive evaluations and treatment of each individual’s injuries or pathology regardless if they occur from a sporting activity or activities of daily living. Hiking, tennis, photography, traveling and gardening are among my interests outside of work. .

Age: 69

In practice since: 1986

Gender: Male



Education Mount Sinai Hospital (Toronto) : Internship

University of Toronto : Medical School

Toronto General Hospital : Residency



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