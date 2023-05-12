Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Preventive medicine (board certified)
Sports medicine
Insurance
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Stanley Besser, MD
The practice of medicine provided me with the opportunity to expand my interest in health science to deliver the highest quality of patient care. I strive to provide compassionate and comprehensive evaluations and treatment of each individual’s injuries or pathology regardless if they occur from a sporting activity or activities of daily living. Hiking, tennis, photography, traveling and gardening are among my interests outside of work. .
Age:66
In practice since:1986
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Mount Sinai Hospital (Toronto):Internship
University of Toronto:Medical School
Toronto General Hospital:Residency
Areas of focus
- ACL tear
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Drug and alcohol testing
- Ergonomic consulting
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Functional capacity evaluations
- Headache
- Injury prevention/rehabilitation
- Knee pain
- Ligament injuries
- Medical surveillance exams
- Meniscal tear
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Tendon repair
- Travel consultation/immunizations
- Work injury treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1760490031
Insurance plans accepted
Stanley Besser, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.5
213 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.5
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.4
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
Dr. Besser is a very good doctor taking care of my health for a long time. I respect him a lot.
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
5.0
Had great discussion on my medical problems.
Verified PatientApril 25, 2023
5.0
Doctor is very easy to communicate with and it is obvious that he is listening to concerns and questions.
Verified PatientApril 22, 2023
5.0
Very good at getting back to me! Impressed
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Stanley Besser, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stanley Besser, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
