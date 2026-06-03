Doctor of medicine (MD)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Sports Medicine/Orthopedics
2600 Via De La Valle
Floor 1
Del Mar, CA 92014-1992
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-526-6199
Fax: 858-505-5430
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Sports Medicine/Orthopedics
2600 Via De La Valle
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Sports Medicine/Orthopedics
10243 Genetic Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Wednesday
About Stanley M. Besser, MD
The practice of medicine provided me with the opportunity to expand my interest in health science to deliver the highest quality of patient care. I strive to provide compassionate and comprehensive evaluations and treatment of each individual’s injuries or pathology regardless if they occur from a sporting activity or activities of daily living. Hiking, tennis, photography, traveling and gardening are among my interests outside of work. .
Education
Areas of focus
- ACL tear
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Drug and alcohol testing
- Ergonomic consulting
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Functional capacity evaluations
- Headache
- Injury prevention/rehabilitation
- Knee pain
- Lab on premises
- Ligament injuries
- Medical surveillance exams
- Meniscal tear
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Qualified medical examiner
- Tendon repair
- Travel consultation/immunizations
- Walk-in appointments
- Work injury treatment
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1760490031
Insurance plans accepted
Stanley M. Besser, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
207 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Answered all questions in plain language that Is easy to understand for not having knowledge In medical terminology. He Is kind and professional, showed he cares about my health situation.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Excellebt experience. Dr. Besser is proactive with my care. He really offered good explanations of what happened and what to expect.
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Well explained! Good Doctor
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stanley M. Besser, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stanley M. Besser, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.