Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6570
Fax: 858-874-2395
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Steven D. Kavy, MD
I enjoy working with patients and educating them on ways we both can improve their health.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Bronchiectasis
- Bronchoscopy
- Chronic cough
- COPD
- Critical care
- Cystic fibrosis
- Dyspnea
- Emphysema
- Lung cancer
- Pleural effusion
- Pneumonia
- Pulmonary arterial hypertension
- Pulmonary embolism
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Pulmonary function testing
- Sarcoidosis
- Shortness of breath
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Thoracentesis
- Tuberculosis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1285646802
Insurance plans accepted
Steven D. Kavy, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
213 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kavi is very patient oriented. He makes sure you understand your issues and recommended treatment. Always makes me feel comfortable.
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
5.0
Great doctor very informative and answered all my questions and concerns
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Outstanding Performance
Verified Patient
May 30, 2026
5.0
Dr Kavy is personable and excellent
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven D. Kavy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.