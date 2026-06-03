About Steven D. Kavy, MD

I enjoy working with patients and educating them on ways we both can improve their health.

Age: 68

In practice since: 1990

Gender: Male



Education Emory University : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

State University of New York : Medical School

Emory University : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.