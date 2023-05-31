Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Sleep medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Sleep medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Steven Kavy, MD
I enjoy working with patients and educating them on ways we both can improve their health.
Age:65
In practice since:1990
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Emory University:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
State University of New York:Medical School
Emory University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Bronchiectasis
- Bronchoscopy
- Chronic cough
- COPD
- Critical care
- Cystic fibrosis
- Dyspnea
- Emphysema
- Lung cancer
- Pleural effusion
- Pneumonia
- Pulmonary arterial hypertension
- Pulmonary embolism
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Pulmonary function testing
- Sarcoidosis
- Shortness of breath
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Thoracentesis
- Tuberculosis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1285646802
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Steven Kavy, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
181 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kavy is the best! He has always been outstanding in providing care and is great at explaining my condition and treatment.
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Great detail in explaining possible condition. Really listens and engages with patient.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Kavy is an AWESOME PHYSICIAN - would that all doctors would be like him - the medical care would be superb! Thank you for *Dr. Kavy!
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Explain everything very clear
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Steven Kavy, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven Kavy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
Steven Kavy, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven Kavy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.