Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 31, 2023 5.0 Dr. Kavy is the best! He has always been outstanding in providing care and is great at explaining my condition and treatment.

Verified Patient May 29, 2023 5.0 Great detail in explaining possible condition. Really listens and engages with patient.

Verified Patient May 27, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Kavy is an AWESOME PHYSICIAN - would that all doctors would be like him - the medical care would be superb! Thank you for *Dr. Kavy!