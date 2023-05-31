Provider Image

Steven Kavy, MD

Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Sleep medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-644-6750
  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
    2929 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-6570

About Steven Kavy, MD

I enjoy working with patients and educating them on ways we both can improve their health.
Age:
 65
In practice since:
 1990
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Emory University:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
State University of New York:
 Medical School
Emory University:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1285646802
Ratings and reviews

4.9
181 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kavy is the best! He has always been outstanding in providing care and is great at explaining my condition and treatment.
Verified Patient
May 29, 2023
5.0
Great detail in explaining possible condition. Really listens and engages with patient.
Verified Patient
May 27, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Kavy is an AWESOME PHYSICIAN - would that all doctors would be like him - the medical care would be superb! Thank you for *Dr. Kavy!
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
Explain everything very clear
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
Steven Kavy, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven Kavy, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
