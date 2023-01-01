Steven Kossman, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Steven Kossman, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego3075 Health Center Drive
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 306
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
Care schedule
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego3075 Health Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Steven Kossman, MD
I provide sensitive, comprehensive care for patients with cancer and blood disorders.
Age:55
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Vanderbilt University:Residency
Vanderbilt University:Internship
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center:Fellowship
Tulane University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Blood disorders
- Bone marrow aspiration studies
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- End-of-life care
- Head and neck cancer
- Nutrition
- Second opinions
- Sickle cell anemia
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1477628634
Insurance plans accepted
Steven Kossman, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Steven Kossman, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven Kossman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Steven Kossman, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven Kossman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.