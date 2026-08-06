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Steven E. Kossman, MD

4.9

38 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

619-287-9910

5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 306
San Diego, CA 92120

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

858-637-7888

3075 Health Center Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

    5555 Reservoir Dr
    Suite 306
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    619-287-9910

  2. Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

    3075 Health Center Dr
    Suite 102
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-637-7888

Care schedule

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

3075 Health Center Dr

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

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    Saturday

About Steven E. Kossman, MD

I provide sensitive, comprehensive care for patients with cancer and blood disorders.

Age: 58
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Vanderbilt University: Residency
Vanderbilt University: Internship
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center: Fellowship
Tulane University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1477628634

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Steven E. Kossman, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

38 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Kossman has no equal in care, concern, and genuine in every way. We need more like him.

Verified Patient

May 22, 2026

5.0

I love my doctor! I always feel special. Positive.

Verified Patient

April 21, 2026

5.0

All the above are 5's.

Verified Patient

April 7, 2026

5.0

Dr. Always reviews care.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Steven E. Kossman, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.