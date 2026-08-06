Cancer treated, lifelong connections formed
Isaac Shainblum is grateful for having met supportive staff at Sharp throughout his cancer journey.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego
5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 306
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego
3075 Health Center Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego
3075 Health Center Dr
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
I provide sensitive, comprehensive care for patients with cancer and blood disorders.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1477628634
Steven E. Kossman, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
4.9
38 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kossman has no equal in care, concern, and genuine in every way. We need more like him.
Verified Patient
May 22, 2026
5.0
I love my doctor! I always feel special. Positive.
Verified Patient
April 21, 2026
5.0
All the above are 5's.
Verified Patient
April 7, 2026
5.0
Dr. Always reviews care.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven E. Kossman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven E. Kossman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Steven E. Kossman, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.