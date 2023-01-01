Provider Image

Steven Kossman, MD

Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego
    3075 Health Center Drive
    Suite 102
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-637-7888
  2. Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego
    5555 Reservoir Dr
    Suite 306
    San Diego, CA 92120
    619-287-9910

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego
3075 Health Center Drive
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
  •  
    Saturday

About Steven Kossman, MD

I provide sensitive, comprehensive care for patients with cancer and blood disorders.
Age:
 55
In practice since:
 1999
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Vanderbilt University:
 Residency
Vanderbilt University:
 Internship
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center:
 Fellowship
Tulane University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1477628634

