About Susan Chu, MD

Advanced endoscopic technologies and effective patient communication with education are all cornerstones in the practice of gastroenterology.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Female

Languages: Cantonese , English

Education Medical College of Wisconsin : Medical School

University of California, Los Angeles : Internship

University of California, Los Angeles : Residency

University of California, Los Angeles : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Colonoscopy

Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)

Esophageal dilation

Irritable bowel syndrome

Liver disease

NPI 1033127162