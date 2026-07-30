Provider Image

Susan K. Chu, MD

4.8

173 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

858-939-6531
Fax: 858-874-2351

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

858-939-6531

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

858-621-4145
Fax: 858-621-4107

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

858-621-4145

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6531
    Fax: 858-874-2351

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6531

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-621-4145
    Fax: 858-621-4107

  4. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-621-4145

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

2929 Health Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Susan K. Chu, MD

Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. Advanced endoscopic technologies and effective patient communication with education are all cornerstones in the practice of gastroenterology.

Age: 55
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Female
Languages: Cantonese, English

Education

Medical College of Wisconsin: Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles: Internship
University of California, Los Angeles: Residency
University of California, Los Angeles: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1033127162

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Susan K. Chu, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

173 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Everyone made it a very easy visit. Thank you

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Dr. Chu is outstanding. She listened to what I had to say and had resolutions for each of them. She came up with a good game plan. I know that by reading her after appointment notes.

Verified Patient

May 18, 2026

5.0

The doctor was very good and communicating the procedure and expectations.

Verified Patient

May 16, 2026

5.0

Dr Chu , Corrine I think IV nurses name EXCELLENT & WONDERFUL in every respect. It's was late afternoon, like about 4 pm, they were running late also but it was like their day was just beginning. Patient & caring.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susan K. Chu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.