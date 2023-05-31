Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
About Susan Chu, MD
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. Advanced endoscopic technologies and effective patient communication with education are all cornerstones in the practice of gastroenterology.
Age:52
In practice since:2004
Gender:Female
Languages:Cantonese, English
Education
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colonoscopy
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Esophageal dilation
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Satisfied
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Chu is caring and professional. Explains everything and tried to ease my stress. She is wonderful and I would recommend her highly.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
4.8
She was very good in explaining everything
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Chu saved my life!
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Susan Chu, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susan Chu, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
