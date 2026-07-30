Just do FIT (video)
Starting at age 45, your doctor may recommend a FIT kit for at-home colon cancer screening.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6531
Fax: 858-874-2351
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-621-4145
Fax: 858-621-4107
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. Advanced endoscopic technologies and effective patient communication with education are all cornerstones in the practice of gastroenterology.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1033127162
Susan K. Chu, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
173 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Everyone made it a very easy visit. Thank you
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Dr. Chu is outstanding. She listened to what I had to say and had resolutions for each of them. She came up with a good game plan. I know that by reading her after appointment notes.
Verified Patient
May 18, 2026
5.0
The doctor was very good and communicating the procedure and expectations.
Verified Patient
May 16, 2026
5.0
Dr Chu , Corrine I think IV nurses name EXCELLENT & WONDERFUL in every respect. It's was late afternoon, like about 4 pm, they were running late also but it was like their day was just beginning. Patient & caring.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susan K. Chu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susan K. Chu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Susan K. Chu, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.