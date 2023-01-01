Provider Image

Tracie Davis, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
  1. Women's Health and Wellness Center
    133 W Main St
    Third floor
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    619-463-7775

About Tracie Davis, MD

I knew that I wanted to be a doctor since I was a young child because I felt it would be the best way to help people. My aim is to assist my patients in whatever way I can. I always listen to any concerns and do my best to make each person better. If I don't know the answer to a question, I express this and do what I can to find the best solution. I love to spend time with my family, especially outdoors. We love to hike, bike and go camping.
Age:
 48
In practice since:
 2007
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
1275680738

Tracie Davis, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.

