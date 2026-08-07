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Tracie L. Davis, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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La Maestra Community Health Centers El Cajon

619-312-0347
Fax: 619-269-1291

165 S 1st St
El Cajon, CA 92019

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. La Maestra Community Health Centers El Cajon

    165 S 1st St
    El Cajon, CA 92019
    Get directions

    619-312-0347
    Fax: 619-269-1291

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

About Tracie L. Davis, MD

I wanted to become a doctor so that I could have a career where I directly help other people and make an impact on their lives. My aim is to assist my patients in whatever way I can. I always listen to any of their concerns and do my best to make each person better. If I don't know the answer to a question, I express this and do what I can to find the best solution. When I’m not working, I love to spend time with my family, especially outdoors. We love to hike, bike and go camping.

Age: 51
In practice since: 2007
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1275680738

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Tracie L. Davis, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.