Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
La Maestra Community Health Centers El Cajon
165 S 1st St
El Cajon, CA 92019
Get directions
619-312-0347
Fax: 619-269-1291
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
About Tracie L. Davis, MD
I wanted to become a doctor so that I could have a career where I directly help other people and make an impact on their lives. My aim is to assist my patients in whatever way I can. I always listen to any of their concerns and do my best to make each person better. If I don't know the answer to a question, I express this and do what I can to find the best solution. When I’m not working, I love to spend time with my family, especially outdoors. We love to hike, bike and go camping.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Alternative birth methods
- Birth control shot
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Emergency contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Lab on premises
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Midwife in office
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural family planning
- Nurse practitioner (Female)
- Osteoporosis
- Pediatric gynecology
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Ultrasound in office
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1275680738
Insurance plans accepted
Tracie L. Davis, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tracie L. Davis, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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