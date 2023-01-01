About Tracie Davis, MD

I knew that I wanted to be a doctor since I was a young child because I felt it would be the best way to help people. My aim is to assist my patients in whatever way I can. I always listen to any concerns and do my best to make each person better. If I don't know the answer to a question, I express this and do what I can to find the best solution. I love to spend time with my family, especially outdoors. We love to hike, bike and go camping.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.