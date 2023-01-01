Location and phone
Women's Health and Wellness Center133 W Main St
Third floor
El Cajon, CA 92020
About Tracie Davis, MD
I knew that I wanted to be a doctor since I was a young child because I felt it would be the best way to help people. My aim is to assist my patients in whatever way I can. I always listen to any concerns and do my best to make each person better. If I don't know the answer to a question, I express this and do what I can to find the best solution. I love to spend time with my family, especially outdoors. We love to hike, bike and go camping.
Age:48
In practice since:2007
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural family planning
- Osteoporosis
- Pediatric gynecology
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal reanastomosis (tubal reversal)
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1275680738
Insurance plans accepted
Tracie Davis, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tracie Davis, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
