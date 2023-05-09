Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
Troy H. Niguidula, MD, Inc.610 Euclid Ave
Suite 201
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
About Troy Niguidula, MD
Age:54
In practice since:2006
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Ni-ga-dula
Languages:English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago, IL):Residency
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Depression
- End-of-life care
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hypertension
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1215948849
Insurance plans accepted
Troy Niguidula, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
44 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 9, 2023
5.0
All excellent. Thank you.
Verified PatientApril 5, 2023
5.0
Good experience.
Verified PatientMarch 30, 2023
5.0
Good service.
Verified PatientMarch 28, 2023
4.4
Doctor arranged treatment for physical therapy on lt. shoulder.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Troy Niguidula, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Troy Niguidula, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Troy Niguidula, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Troy Niguidula, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.