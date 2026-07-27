Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Troy H. Niguidula, MD, Inc.
610 Euclid Ave
Suite 201
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
About Troy H. Niguidula, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Depression
- End-of-life care
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hypertension
- Nursing home visits
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1215948849
Insurance plans accepted
Troy H. Niguidula, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
61 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
Good service.
Verified Patient
April 20, 2026
5.0
The doctor is always in a hurry discussing things, I can't even explain what I want, I'm still explaining and he is already standing, as if he wants me to go.
Verified Patient
February 19, 2026
5.0
He is very polite and professional, he explained very well regarding the results of my tests
Verified Patient
January 6, 2026
5.0
Dr. Niguidula explains things to me in English & not doctor terms so I can understand.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Troy H. Niguidula, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Troy H. Niguidula, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.