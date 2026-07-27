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Troy H. Niguidula, MD

4.7

61 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Troy H. Niguidula, MD, Inc.

619-267-8181

610 Euclid Ave
Suite 201
National City, CA 91950

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Troy H. Niguidula, MD, Inc.

    610 Euclid Ave
    Suite 201
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-267-8181

About Troy H. Niguidula, MD

Age: 57
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Ni-ga-dula
Languages: Spanish, Tagalog/Filipino

Education

University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago, IL): Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1215948849

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Troy H. Niguidula, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

61 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 17, 2026

5.0

Good service.

Verified Patient

April 20, 2026

5.0

The doctor is always in a hurry discussing things, I can't even explain what I want, I'm still explaining and he is already standing, as if he wants me to go.

Verified Patient

February 19, 2026

5.0

He is very polite and professional, he explained very well regarding the results of my tests

Verified Patient

January 6, 2026

5.0

Dr. Niguidula explains things to me in English & not doctor terms so I can understand.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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