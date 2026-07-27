He is very polite and professional, he explained very well regarding the results of my tests

The doctor is always in a hurry discussing things, I can't even explain what I want, I'm still explaining and he is already standing, as if he wants me to go.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.