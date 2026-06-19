A high-risk pregnancy journey: From IVF to twins
After years of infertility, Jaclyn Silva underwent IVF to help her get pregnant with twins.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
(board certified)
OBGYN
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
(board certified)
OBGYN
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Chula Vista Perinatal Ultrasound
751 Medical Center Court
CHULA VISTA, CA 91911
Get directions
619-502-8400
Fax: 619-502-8401
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Perinatal Ultrasound
8851 Center Drive, Suite 201
La Mesa, CA 91942
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619-740-4968
Fax: 619-740-4957
Sharp Mary Birch High-Risk Pregnancy Clinic
8010 Frost Street
Suite 414
SAN DIEGO, CA 92123
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Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine Encinitas
777 N. El Camino Real
Suite 200
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
858-541-4800
Fax: 858-541-4841
Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine Murrieta
25395 Hancock Ave.
Suite 210
Murrieta, CA 92562
Get directions
858-541-4800
Fax: 858-541-4841
Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine San Diego
8010 Frost St.
Suite 408
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-541-4800
Fax: 858-541-4841
Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine San Diego
8010 Frost St.
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To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1477563302
Wade D. Schwendemann, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wade D. Schwendemann, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Wade D. Schwendemann, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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