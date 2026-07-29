About Wilfred S. Kearse, MD

The Sharp Experience means providing the best possible care and treating patients like members of the family. I have practiced general urology in San Diego since 1996 and was an Air Force physician for 10 years prior to that. I really enjoy seeing patients in the office and developing long-term relationships with them. I strongly believe in the therapeutic power of the Sharp Experience, having experienced it myself as a patient on a few occasions. My wife is also a Sharp physician, and we have 3 children. I love the great outdoors and especially enjoy camping and hiking.

Age: 66

In practice since: 1996

Gender: Male



Education Medical University of South Carolina : Medical School

Wilford Hall Medical Center USAF : Internship

Wilford Hall Medical Center USAF : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



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