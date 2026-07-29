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Wilfred S. Kearse, MD

4.7

45 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Urology Specialty Associates

619-697-2456

8851 Center Dr
Suite 501
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Urology Specialty Associates

    8851 Center Dr
    Suite 501
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-697-2456

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

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    Friday

8:30am-5:00pm

About Wilfred S. Kearse, MD

The Sharp Experience means providing the best possible care and treating patients like members of the family. I have practiced general urology in San Diego since 1996 and was an Air Force physician for 10 years prior to that. I really enjoy seeing patients in the office and developing long-term relationships with them. I strongly believe in the therapeutic power of the Sharp Experience, having experienced it myself as a patient on a few occasions. My wife is also a Sharp physician, and we have 3 children. I love the great outdoors and especially enjoy camping and hiking.

Age: 66
In practice since: 1996
Gender: Male

Education

Medical University of South Carolina: Medical School
Wilford Hall Medical Center USAF: Internship
Wilford Hall Medical Center USAF: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1144232778

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Wilfred S. Kearse, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

45 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

2.0

It's a very fast visit he needs to talk to my brother more. Just a hi bye gone.

Verified Patient

May 27, 2026

5.0

No complaints.

Verified Patient

April 2, 2026

5.0

Dr. Kearse has been great provider over the years - excellent to work with.

Verified Patient

October 29, 2025

5.0

Best meeting with my doctor I have ever had.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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