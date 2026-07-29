Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Urology Specialty Associates
8851 Center Dr
Suite 501
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
-
Thursday
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Friday
8:30am-5:00pm
About Wilfred S. Kearse, MD
The Sharp Experience means providing the best possible care and treating patients like members of the family. I have practiced general urology in San Diego since 1996 and was an Air Force physician for 10 years prior to that. I really enjoy seeing patients in the office and developing long-term relationships with them. I strongly believe in the therapeutic power of the Sharp Experience, having experienced it myself as a patient on a few occasions. My wife is also a Sharp physician, and we have 3 children. I love the great outdoors and especially enjoy camping and hiking.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Bladder cancer
- Circumcision - adults
- Female pelvic health
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Kidney cancer
- Kidney stones
- Laser surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Prostate cancer
- Sexual dysfunction
- Urologic cancers
- Varicocele treatment
- Vasectomy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1144232778
Insurance plans accepted
Wilfred S. Kearse, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
45 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
2.0
It's a very fast visit he needs to talk to my brother more. Just a hi bye gone.
Verified Patient
May 27, 2026
5.0
No complaints.
Verified Patient
April 2, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kearse has been great provider over the years - excellent to work with.
Verified Patient
October 29, 2025
5.0
Best meeting with my doctor I have ever had.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wilfred S. Kearse, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wilfred S. Kearse, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.