Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Urology Specialty Associates8851 Center Dr
Suite 501
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Wilfred Kearse, MD
In practice since:1996
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Medical University of South Carolina:Medical School
Wilford Hall Medical Center USAF:Internship
Wilford Hall Medical Center USAF:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Fertility - male
- Incontinence
- Lithotripsy
- Vasectomy
NPI
1144232778
Insurance plans accepted
Wilfred Kearse, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
47 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 2, 2023
5.0
Excellent services!
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Perfect
Verified PatientApril 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. K. always listens intently while making notes, this last visit it's provided an historic list of my PSA nos. over the recent years.
Verified PatientApril 3, 2023
5.0
Best doc I have ever been to - he listened to me!!! No typing in between.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Wilfred Kearse, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wilfred Kearse, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
