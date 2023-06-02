Provider Image

Wilfred Kearse, MD

Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Urology Specialty Associates
    8851 Center Dr
    Suite 501
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-697-2456

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Wilfred Kearse, MD

In practice since:
 1996
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Medical University of South Carolina:
 Medical School
Wilford Hall Medical Center USAF:
 Internship
Wilford Hall Medical Center USAF:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1144232778

4.9
47 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 2, 2023
5.0
Excellent services!
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
Perfect
Verified Patient
April 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. K. always listens intently while making notes, this last visit it's provided an historic list of my PSA nos. over the recent years.
Verified Patient
April 3, 2023
5.0
Best doc I have ever been to - he listened to me!!! No typing in between.
Over 50 recognitions
Wilfred Kearse, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wilfred Kearse, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
