About William Eves, MD

I strive to provide the best orthopedic care possible for all patients and to treat each patient the way I would like to be treated.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education San Diego Sports Medicine and Orthopedics : Fellowship

The George Washington University : Medical School

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.