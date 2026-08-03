Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
William C. Eve, MD
480 4th Ave
Suite 307
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About William C. Eves, MD
I strive to provide the best orthopedic care possible for all patients and to treat each patient the way I would like to be treated.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1588664049
Insurance plans accepted
William C. Eves, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from William C. Eves, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from William C. Eves, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.