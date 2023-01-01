William Eves, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Sports medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
William C. Eve, MD480 4th Ave
Suite 307
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About William Eves, MD
I strive to provide the best orthopedic care possible for all patients and to treat each patient the way I would like to be treated.
Age:53
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
San Diego Sports Medicine and Orthopedics:Fellowship
The George Washington University:Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ACL tear
- Knee arthroscopy
- Knee pain
- Knee surgery
- Ligament injuries
- Meniscal tear
- Orthopedic surgery
- Sports medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1588664049
Insurance plans accepted
William Eves, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
William Eves, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from William Eves, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
