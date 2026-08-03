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William C. Eves, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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William C. Eve, MD

619-426-3240

480 4th Ave
Suite 307
Chula Vista, CA 91910

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Location and phone

  1. William C. Eve, MD

    480 4th Ave
    Suite 307
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-426-3240

About William C. Eves, MD

I strive to provide the best orthopedic care possible for all patients and to treat each patient the way I would like to be treated.

Age: 56
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

San Diego Sports Medicine and Orthopedics: Fellowship
The George Washington University: Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1588664049

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

William C. Eves, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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