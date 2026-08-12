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Yuan H. Lin, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiothoracic surgery

(board certified)

Cardiovascular surgery

(board certified)

Vascular surgery

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

North County CVT Surgery Associates

225 East 2nd Avenue
Suite 260
Escondido, CA 92025

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. North County CVT Surgery Associates

    225 East 2nd Avenue
    Suite 260
    Escondido, CA 92025
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Care schedule

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    Friday

About Yuan H. Lin, MD

Age: 75
Gender: Male
Languages: Cantonese, Mandarin, Chinese

Education

Allegheny General Hospital: Internship
Mayo Clinic: Fellowship
Taipei Medical College (Taiwan): Medical School
Allegheny General Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1487650412

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Yuan H. Lin, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.