Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
Cardiovascular surgery
(board certified)
Vascular surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiothoracic surgery
(board certified)
Cardiovascular surgery
(board certified)
Vascular surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
North County CVT Surgery Associates
225 East 2nd Avenue
Suite 260
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Yuan H. Lin, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bloodless medicine
- Coronary artery bypass grafting
- Internal defibrillator insertion
- Lung resection
- Pacemaker insertion
- Robotic-assisted surgery - heart
- Thoracotomy
- Valvuloplasty
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1487650412
Insurance plans accepted
Yuan H. Lin, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yuan H. Lin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yuan H. Lin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.