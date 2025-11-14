A 15-minute workout can be an effective way to build a total-body strength routine when time is limited. It keeps you active, burns calories and builds muscle tone and strength in a short amount of time. You can make these workouts more challenging by gradually increasing weight or resistance, and reps or sets, or by reducing rest time between sets.

One of the best ways to maximize a short workout is by incorporating compound exercises – movements that work multiple muscle groups at once. When combined with dumbbells, these exercises become even more powerful for building total-body strength in less time.

Benefits of compound exercises include saving time by engaging several muscles simultaneously, burning more calories, providing cardiovascular benefits, and training your body to move functionally, as they mimic everyday activities like pushing, pulling and reaching.

In the above video, Olga Hays, manager of Employee Well-being at Sharp HealthCare, shares a simple 15-minute dumbbell workout.

