For many, the holiday season can be an annual challenge to maintain a healthy weight. Holidays can be both stressful, leading to emotional eating, and celebratory, presenting many opportunities for indulgence. In fact, the average seasonal weight gain is 1 to 2 pounds. While this might seem modest, it can significantly contribute to long-term weight gain and decreased overall health.

However, Lily Padilla-Corona, RDN, CDES, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, says that with some mindful strategies and planning, you can enjoy the holidays without compromising your health.

She shares five tips on how to eat healthy over the holidays — and all year long:

1 Practice mindful eating When sitting for a meal, enjoy the moment and cherish those you are with. Help your body recognize when it is full by slowing down and savoring each bite. Before you consider seconds, let the food settle for about 10 minutes. You may find the pause in your eating shows that you're satisfied and will help you steer clear of overindulgence. 2 Find balance in indulgence Recognize that this is a special time and allow yourself to indulge in the treats and foods you love. A good guideline to follow is the 80/20 rule, which means striving for 80% wholesome foods, 20% celebratory delights. 3 Plan ahead Holiday travel can pose pitfalls when it comes to healthy eating. Before embarking on a trip, pack snacks or prepare a healthy lunch. Search for more wholesome options, such as nuts, fruit or protein bars — most of which should be readily available at major airports and convenience stores. 4 Practice portion control Adding food to your holiday plate can be the biggest route to overindulgence, as many people find that their eyes are bigger than their appetites. To keep yours well-portioned, use the Healthy Plate Method — one-half vegetables with the rest divided equally between lean proteins and whole grains. 5 Stay hydrated Drinking water before meals can promote satiety and reduce unwanted calories. Water can also help with digestion and nutrient absorption. Keep in mind that thirst is often mistaken for hunger, so grabbing a glass of water instead of extra dessert can make a difference. When choosing beverages, limit alcohol and keep an eye on sugar levels, which add empty calories.

Food is energy and connection

Food often takes center stage at holiday gatherings and social events. It should not be considered merely calories and fuel.

“Focus on the special days we have to celebrate the holidays and make the best choices possible,” says Padilla-Corona. “On the other days, the best way to maintain weight is through exercise and healthy eating habits.”

Meals served during the holidays represent unique cultures and traditions, helping build new friendships and life-long memories, explains Padilla-Corona. These moments are meant to be enjoyable with our family and friends.

“Our most cherished memories occur during this time of year,” she says. “Serve yourself with joy, be happy, live, love and cherish the moment. It only happens once a year.”

