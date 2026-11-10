If you’ve ever been curious about acupuncture but felt unsure about trying it, you’re not alone. While the thought of needles can be intimidating, the traditional Chinese medicine technique is safe and has been shown to help with several health conditions.

According to the American Academy of Medical Acupuncture, acupuncture encourages the body’s natural healing and improves functioning.

By inserting needles at very precise acupuncture points, the nervous system releases chemicals in the muscles, spinal cord and brain. These chemicals trigger the release of other chemicals and hormones that influence the body’s own internal regulatory system, stimulating the body’s natural healing abilities and promoting physical and emotional well-being.

Talia Dahms, an acupuncturist at the Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital, recognizes that many people may have questions about the treatment. Here, she debunks five common myths.

Myth 1: Acupuncture is painful. “Pain is a common concern for people who are new to acupuncture,” says Dahms. “I reassure them that acupuncture should be a very comfortable and pain-free experience.” Although acupuncture does involve needles, they are extremely thin — as thin as a strand of hair — and acupuncturists are highly trained in needle placement. “Different sensory fibers in the skin transmit different sensations, and when inserting a needle, we can avoid those fibers that trigger pain,” says Dahms. Instead of pain, Dahms says many first-time patients feel a comforting heaviness once the needle is placed. If anything feels uncomfortable, let your acupuncturist know so they can make adjustments. Myth 2: Acupuncture is stressful. For many people, acupuncture is a deeply calming and therapeutic treatment. “Many acupuncture points stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, which reduces the fight-or-flight stress response, and helps you relax during the treatment,” says Dahms. “People can generally expect to relax deeply or fall asleep during their treatment, and many feel these effects for several days afterward.” Myth 3: Acupuncture is not effective. Research shows acupuncture improves blood circulation and reduces inflammation, which is often an underlying factor in many pain conditions, says Dahms. According to the World Health Organization, acupuncture can effectively relieve pain in over 30 conditions, including back pain, headaches and migraines, osteoarthritis, and sports injuries. Acupuncture may also reduce nausea associated with chemotherapy by triggering the release of endorphins and calming the digestive system. Myth 4: Acupuncture is just needles. While needles are a key part of acupuncture, treatment sessions may include complementary therapies, such as cupping, gua sha (a gentle scraping), essential oils, massage and ear acupressure. Talk with your therapist about your preferences so treatment can be tailored to you.

Ready to experience the benefits of acupuncture or massage? Call 619-522-3798 to schedule your first appointment or visit the Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital website.