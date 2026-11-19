As human beings, it’s natural for our bodies to weaken and become sick. We live in a world full of germs that can make us ill. With proper care, however, our bodies can fight resulting illnesses — such as a common cold — and we recover.

But what about chronic, long-lasting diseases that can affect our organs, slowly take away our vitality, and eventually even lead to death? With early intervention, we can prevent these conditions.

Cardiovascular Disease Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. According to the American Heart and Lung Association, a heart attack can shorten lifespan from a few months to more than 16 years. “You can prevent heart disease before it happens by following a Mediterranean diet and engaging in daily exercise,” says Dr. Suhail Zavaro, cardiologist and medical director of the Longevity Care Program at the Sharp Coronado Care Clinic. “Also, it is important to know your cholesterol and blood pressure numbers.” Hypertension (high blood pressure) accounts for 50% of strokes and heart attacks. High blood pressure is considered a reading of above 130/80 mmHg (millimeters of mercury). “Reducing high blood pressure numbers to normal numbers can reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease by 30%,” says Dr. Zavaro. Ideal blood pressure is less than or equal to 130/80 mmHg. However, if you have other health conditions, such as diabetes or kidney disease, a blood pressure of 120/80 mmHg or lower is recommended. Cancer Cancer research has helped increase the number of people surviving cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, about 18.6 million Americans are cancer survivors in 2025. Experts think that number will grow beyond 22 million by 2035. “This is outstanding news, and I am hopeful that biomedical research will continue to fuel more ways to stop cancer,” says Dr. Zavaro. “However, if someone can avoid cancer altogether, then that would be the ideal scenario.” One way to prevent cancer is getting proper cancer screenings, especially if you have a family history of cancer. “There are tests available that can assess your risk of getting cancer in the future; others can detect cancer or precancerous lesions early,” says Dr. Zavaro. “And when detected early, this means that it can be treated early, which increases the rate of successful cure.” Keep in mind that regular exercise and a healthy diet lower the risk of most cancers. Diabetes The United States Centers for Disease Control & Prevention estimate that 40.1 million Americans have diabetes. Diabetes is a major risk factor for later developing cardiovascular and kidney disease. Dr. Zavaro advises people living with diabetes to work with their doctor to develop a proper medication plan. He also advises the following: Quit smoking if you smoke.

Lose weight if you are overweight or obese.

Increase physical activity with a mix of aerobic, resistance and balance exercises.

Control blood pressure and cholesterol. Neurodegeneration Neurodegenerative diseases include Alzheimer’s, other dementias and Parkinson’s disease. All are associated with cognitive decline and memory loss. But how does losing your memory lead to death? “It isn’t the memory loss itself that can shorten lifespan, but rather the slow degeneration of brain cells that eventually stop the body from functioning that leads to death,” says Dr. Zavaro. The Alzheimer’s Association notes that around 7.4 million older adults have Alzheimer's, and that number is projected to grow to nearly 13 million by 2050. “We have blood tests that can assess your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. And, hopefully, in the near future, we will have effective drugs to treat this deadly disease. Three recent studies have shown that vaccination against shingles significantly lowers the risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” says Dr. Zavaro. Like much disease-prevention advice, you can protect brain cells by living a healthy lifestyle — stay physically active to support blood flow to your brain, eat a heart- and brain-healthy diet like the Mediterranean diet, and get quality sleep to help your brain reset and recharge.

“Age-associated diseases are mostly preventable,” says Dr. Zavaro. “They start incubating 20 years before they manifest as heart attacks, strokes, cancers or dementias. We have a long window of opportunity to work on preventing them with proper steps. With that, we can live our last decades of life healthy and vibrant.”

Learn more about longevity care services offered at Sharp Coronado Care Clinic.