It is natural for our faces to lose subcutaneous fat and collagen as we age. As a result, skin tissue is less elastic, making wrinkles more noticeable. For those who want to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, such as smile lines, injectable dermal fillers might help. These substances can help to soften these lines, restore volume and improve facial symmetry.

“When considering dermal fillers, it’s important to be seen by a reputable, licensed and experienced health care provider,” says Kendra Jones, nurse practitioner, Sharp Coronado Hospital Sewall Healthy Living Center. “It is also essential that you are given all the information about fillers prior to an appointment.”

To ensure you get the most out of this minimally invasive procedure, the clinicians at the Sewall Healthy Living Center offer the following tips :

1 Educate yourself on dermal fillers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates these gel-like substances and their safe and effective use when injected into facial tissue. While there are different types of dermal fillers, not all have been approved by the FDA. Certain products sold to the public have the potential to be contaminated. The Sewall Healthy Living Center offers hyaluronic acid, a sugar that is naturally found in the body. It is an FDA-approved dermal filler. 2 Know the common risks. As with any medical procedure, there are potential risks associated with injecting dermal fillers. However, severe complications are uncommon. Common risks may include skin irritation, redness, swelling, bruising and pimples that look like acne. If you are taking medications; have a history of allergies to dermal filler ingredients, neurological problems, facial cold sores or other skin conditions; or if you may be pregnant, speak with your doctor first to ensure this procedure is right for you. 3 Choose the areas you would like to improve. Before a consultation with a licensed clinician, know your goals and the areas of your face that you would like to rejuvenate. If you are looking to do more than simply address facial lines and volume, the clinician can discuss both surgical and non-surgical options to meet your goals. Based on your discussion, your clinician will develop a treatment plan that works for you. 4 Adopt healthy habits to maintain results. It’s also important to consider what lifestyle changes you will need to make to sustain your desired results from the dermal fillers. Some changes may include refraining from smoking, staying hydrated, applying sunblock frequently and eating a healthy diet.

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