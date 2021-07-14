You may have heard of superfoods — think kale, kefir and avocados — but did you know there are also diabetes superfoods?

According to the American Diabetes Association, superfoods are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber — all of which are great for overall health — and might also help to prevent and manage diabetes and other diseases.

Incorporating superfoods into your daily diet can help improve blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It can also help you achieve and maintain a healthy weight and prevent diabetes complications. This summer, add one or more of these 7 superfoods to your plate.

Fruit

Citrus fruits and berries are an excellent source of fiber, vitamin C, folate and potassium. And berries pack the extra punch of antioxidants, vitamin K and manganese, an essential nutrient. Add a mix of fruits to a cool summer smoothie or a side salad. And don’t forget tomatoes, officially classified as a fruit and also rich in vital nutrients. Vegetables

From sweet potatoes — packed with vitamins A and C, fiber and potassium — to green, leafy vegetables, you can’t go wrong with these superfoods. They are low in calories and carbs, and serve as an excellent source of several vitamins, iron, calcium and more. Consider an entrée salad or veggie-heavy wrap for an alfresco lunch or dinner on a hot summer day. Fish

Summertime is the perfect time to add fish to your family’s diet, especially because it can be prepared outdoors on a grill. Fish high in omega-3 fats, such as salmon, trout and albacore tuna, can help decrease inflammation and reduce the risk of heart disease. The American Diabetes Association recommends eating fish at least twice per week. Add it as a main course, salad topper or summer sandwich. Nuts

Perfect as a snack or on top of a summer parfait, nuts provide healthy fats, magnesium, protein and fiber. Grab a handful of walnuts, almonds, cashews or your nut of choice for a tasty treat on the go while hiking, hitting the beach or heading out for some summer fun. Or simply spread your favorite nut butter on a slice of whole-grain bread or piece of fruit the next time you’re feeling peckish. Beans

An excellent source of vitamins, minerals and fiber, beans serve as the perfect plant protein swap for meat to save on fat, cholesterol and calories. Beans — including garbanzo, kidney, white and black beans — and lentils can also improve your gut health, help reduce inflammation, and help you lose or maintain weight. Create a veggie burger, try a cold bean salad or top a taco or two at your next neighborhood barbecue. Whole grains

Choosing whole grains over refined grains can help people with and without diabetes. Benefits include a decreased risk of heart disease and stroke, improved digestion, and improved blood sugar control. Try brown rice, quinoa, oats, barley or wild rice as a side; roll up some superfood goodness in a whole-grain wrap; or build a better summer bowl. Milk and yogurt

Breakfast just got healthier with a dose of calcium and vitamin D provided by milk and yogurt. Aim for items that are low in fat and sugar, and get creative with your morning meal. Sick of cereal? What about a yogurt bowl topped with fruit, nuts and oats? Need something more mobile? A smoothie can hit the spot.

Talk to your doctor if you’re concerned about your diet, weight or overall health. Though there is no cure for Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, a nutritious diet combined with exercise and the appropriate care can help you successfully manage your condition and allow you to live a long and healthy life.



Learn more about living with diabetes and nutrition.