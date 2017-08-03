Watermelon salad (recipe)

Watermelon salad (recipe)

Watermelon is a sweet and versatile summer staple, suitable for fresh fruit kebabs, as a water taste-enhancer or in this simple summer salad.

Watermelon Salad
Combine mozzarella and basil or feta and mint for two different takes on this refreshing salad.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium-sized seedless watermelon

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil (plus extra to drizzle)

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

  • 1 cup fresh mozzarella balls or crumbled feta

  • 1/4 cup fresh basil or fresh mint, roughly chopped

  • Balsamic vinegar, to drizzle (optional)

Directions

1

Step 1

Remove flesh using a melon baller.

2

Step 2

Cut flesh into 1-inch cubes.

3

Step 3

Slice into 1-inch rounds and remove rind.

4

Step 4

Toss melon balls or cubes with olive oil and salt. Add your choice of cheese and fresh herb. Drizzle with additional olive oil and balsamic vinegar, if desired, right before serving.

5

Step 5

If serving watermelon as a round, sprinkle with your choice of cheese, fresh herb and salt. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, if desired, right before serving.

