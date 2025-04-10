Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 7, Alejandra Salazar grew up learning how to manage her condition with incredible discipline. However, despite her best efforts, her kidneys began to deteriorate. By 25, she was in Stage 5 kidney failure and dependent on dialysis.

Alejandra’s daily activities became exhausting, and life was a constant battle against fatigue. But amid the challenge came a moment of immense courage and love — her mother, Josefina Sanchez, stepped forward as a living donor.

“We were so happy to find out that her mom was a match and we were going to be able to the procedure,” says Dr. Marquis Hart, a board-certified surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “There are about 80,000 people waiting for a kidney transplant across the United States, so it takes a long time to come to the top of the list.”

With unwavering support from her family and the expertise of the dedicated Sharp HealthCare kidney and pancreas transplant team, Alejandra was given a second chance at life.

Watch the video above to learn more about Alejandra and her transplant surgery at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

