When Aly Connors felt a lump in her breast in March 2025, she trusted her instincts. Even though she was only 31 at the time — considered young for a breast cancer diagnosis — as an oncology nurse at Sharp Memorial Hospital and the Kevin H. Cook Infusion Center, she knew the importance of breast self-awareness. Her now-husband, Luke, encouraged her to see a doctor right away.

Soon after, she learned she had stage 2B triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive type of cancer — news that left her reeling.

“It was the middle of planning our wedding,” Aly says. “We were getting ready for our big day and were just completely blindsided.”

While trying to absorb her diagnosis, Aly went through fertility preservation and prepared for chemotherapy. But she was nervous about losing her long, red hair before her wedding.

That’s when her care team shared an option called scalp cooling. The treatment is designed to help reduce hair loss during chemotherapy.

Comfortable and effective

Taya Wallis, director of oncology at the Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus, says that scalp cooling works by reducing the blood flow to the scalp. This, in turn, reduces the amount of chemotherapy reaching the hair follicles, making it less likely hair will fall out.

“I felt prepared to go through this process,” Aly says. “The Sharp oncology team gave me training, videos and tips on how to wash and style my hair. I learned so much.”

At the Kevin H. Cook Infusion Center, Aly wore a fitted cooling cap connected to a machine that circulated chilled liquid. While the treatment can take several hours, Aly says it felt surprisingly comfortable.

“It looked like something you’d wear in space,” she says, laughing. “But it wasn’t unpleasant at all.”

Aly began chemotherapy and scalp cooling three weeks before her wedding and says it never felt like her hair was falling out at all. “I was so happy with the results,” she says. “Scalp cooling did exactly what I hoped; it helped me keep my hair for my wedding.”

Aly and Luke smiling brightly on their wedding day.

Overwhelming — in the best possible way

Aly says the infusion center team treated her with warmth and compassion — something she felt even more deeply because she works there, too.

“They always made sure I was comfortable,” she says. “Warm blankets, kind words, little things that made me feel cared for. It was The Sharp Experience.”

Being both a nurse and a person receiving care gave her a new perspective. “My coworkers showed me an almost annoying amount of love,” she jokes. “But it was overwhelming in the best way.”

A meaningful part of care

According to Wallis, scalp cooling can make a big emotional difference for many people. Hair loss can be one of the most distressing parts of chemotherapy.

“Scalp cooling gives people an option that may help them keep their hair and maintain a sense of normalcy,” Wallis says. “It won’t be right for everyone, and results can vary, but for many, it’s a meaningful part of their care.”

Aly finished chemotherapy in September and is now receiving immunotherapy. She has returned to hiking, yoga and her active lifestyle.

As she reflects on the past year, she carries a motto that has guided her through the hardest moments: For as bad as it was, it couldn’t have gone any better.

Today, she hopes her story helps others considering scalp cooling. “If this can help someone feel a little more like themselves,” she says, “then it’s worth sharing.”

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