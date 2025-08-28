Addiction recovery can feel hard and lonely. It often comes with feelings of shame, fear and uncertainty. But at Sharp McDonald Center, the journey to healing is filled with hope, connection, compassion and the belief that recovery can and should include joy.

According the Sharp McDonald Center care providers, their recovery programs change lives by treating addiction with a whole-person approach. Recovery begins with a foundation of evidence-based therapies, such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT) and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), woven into every level of care, from residential to intensive outpatient.

“CBT helps patients identify how thoughts, emotions and behaviors connect,” says Nevena Assenova, a licensed clinical social worker at Sharp McDonald Center. “DBT teaches skills to manage intense emotions, and ACT focuses on aligning behavior with personal values.”

Treatment isn’t one-size-fits-all, Assenova says. From the first session, patients collaborate with therapists to shape individualized care plans rooted in personal goals and motivations. Whether practicing radical acceptance or learning to tolerate distress, every moment builds a foundation for lasting change.

In early sobriety, emotions can be overwhelming. There’s often irritability, anxiety, even hopelessness. Sharp McDonald Center meets patients with empathy, education and tools for emotional regulation to build resilience and hope.

More than talk: Finding joy in recovery

Healing at Sharp McDonald Center extends beyond traditional talk therapy. Patients experience acupuncture, mindfulness, art therapy, and recreation-based activities such as music, Jeopardy and Jenga.

“There’s a myth in early recovery that life without substances will be boring,” says Assenova. “We work to replace that belief with lived experiences of fun, creativity and connection.”

What’s more, addiction doesn’t impact the individual alone; it affects families, too. That’s why family therapy is a key part of care.

Each patient is encouraged to participate in family sessions to explore boundaries, improve communication, and address shared pain. Sharp McDonald Center also offers free virtual family education programming twice a month that is open to the community.

“Connection is the opposite of addiction” is a phrase often heard at Sharp McDonald Center. It’s a principle that guides their group therapy approach, where patients discover that they are not alone in their struggles.

“People begin to realize, ‘Maybe I’m not broken. Maybe I’ve just never had a space to be honest and understood like this before,’” says Assenova.

Additionally, the experts at Sharp McDonald Center recognize recovery doesn’t end at discharge. The center’s aftercare program includes weekly support meetings for alumni and connections to sober communities, such as AA, SMART Recovery, Dharma Bums, The Phoenix and other recovery networks.

“Recovery isn’t just about quitting, but also about building a new life,” says Assenova. “And social connection is central to that.”

Building resilience

At Sharp McDonald Center, every treatment journey begins with one essential question: What does recovery mean to you?

From there, clinicians help patients identify their personal motivations, explore core values and chart a treatment path that supports lasting growth. This client-centered model encourages autonomy and reinforces purpose throughout the process.

SMC is also integrating lifestyle medicine into its programming. Lifestyle medicine is a holistic approach that emphasizes nutrition, sleep, exercise and stress management as essential parts of sustainable recovery.

Relapse prevention begins on day one. Patients create “emotional insurance plans” to prepare for triggers and high-risk situations, reviewing strategies for managing cravings, accessing support and responding to setbacks.

And setbacks, staff members emphasize, are not failures.

A recovery reimagined

At Sharp McDonald Center, recovery isn’t defined by abstinence alone, Assenova says. It’s defined by reconnection — to self, others and joy.

Through evidence-based therapy, family healing, creative expression and long-term community support, Sharp McDonald Center helps people rediscover both how to live and thrive.

“We don’t just want patients to survive sobriety,” Assenova says. “We want them to love their life in it.”

Learn more about substance use disorder treatment at Sharp; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.