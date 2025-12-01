HomeSharp Health News
5 micro habits for a healthy new year

By The Health News Team | December 31, 2025

Woman on bed reading a book

New Year’s resolutions are famously hard to stick to. While January often brings a renewed sense of energy, inspiration often wanes when the day-to-day duties take over.

“New Year’s resolutions are set with the best intentions,” says Olga Hays, manager of employee well-being at Sharp HealthCare. “We all want to be our best selves. But if these resolutions fall by the wayside, we often forget to practice the self-compassion we deserve.”

One way to set yourself up for success is to plan for micro habit changes — small everyday tweaks that can help you lead a healthier life. “Small changes can have a big impact,” says Hays. “And small changes can help paint a bigger picture of what we’re capable of.”

Micro habit changes look different from person to person, but the following five are examples that can easily be incorporated into your routine:

Eat one extra vegetable every meal.

Veggies are high in fiber, antioxidants and phytonutrients. In the chill of the new year, they can help boost your immune system. Find ways to add one extra veggie to every meal, whether it’s a new farmer’s market find or simply adding an extra bit of spinach to your smoothie.

Invest in a water bottle you love.

Almost every system of the body depends on water to function and survive. Without it, the body has a harder time removing waste and toxins. Finding the perfect water bottle can serve as an inspiration and a reminder to drink up and stay hydrated.

Read one book chapter per day.

In the age of devices and doom-scrolling, the simple act of reading a book can have bigger health benefits than you realize. Reading can reduce stress, improve your sense of well-being, and even help you feel more connected to others.

Create a consistent bedtime routine.

It's important that adults get between 7 and 9 hours of sleep each night — and the quality of that sleep is crucial. By sticking to a set bedtime and pre-sleep routine, you remind your mind and body that rest is a priority.

Add connection to your calendar.

It’s easy to lose touch with friends and family as the busyness of life takes hold, but staying connected is vital to busting the loneliness epidemic. Set a calendar reminder to check in with the people you love, and if they’re nearby, find time to connect face-to-face.

“Goals for the new year don’t have to overhaul your life,” says Hays. “Find something that matters to you and don’t forget to give yourself grace.”

