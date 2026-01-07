Dr. Angelica Neison

5 warm soups for cold nights
From greens and beans to chicken and rice, these belly-warming soup recipes are hearty and healthy.
Dr. Angie Neison is a board-certified family medicine doctor. She serves as a medical advisor for culinary medicine at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
From greens and beans to chicken and rice, these belly-warming soup recipes are hearty and healthy.
These tried-and-true remedies can help you fight cold and flu symptoms from the comfort of your home.
The Atlantic diet is inspired by the eating habits of people in Spain and Portugal and could improve metabolic health, a new study finds.
Managing your health requires more than an annual checkup. Learn how to maintain good health and when to schedule a physical, check-in or regular visit.
This holiday, skip the cream-based green bean casserole and serve this hearty soup instead.
Skip the chips and reach for these instead, full of fiber and made with common pantry ingredients.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.