5 warm soups for cold nights

By The Health News Team | December 19, 2025

Soup season is in full swing! If you’re looking for a one-pot masterpiece that warms the belly and fuels the body, these five options are fan favorites.

1

Hearty roasted carrot soup

Carrots provide many of the nutrients we need for vision health and the prevention of heart disease. A diabetes specialist educator at Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch shares a flavorful root soup infused with coriander.

View the recipe

2

Lasagna soup

Loaded with lasagna noodles, tomatoes and cheese, this recipe makes for a great weeknight meal and is the ultimate comfort food. Lean ground turkey reduces the fat, while part-skim cheeses help ease the traditional heaviness.

View the recipe

3

Slow cooker chicken and rice soup

This protein-packed recipe uses low-sodium bone broth, a flavorful option with lower amounts of sodium. Plus, a registered dietitian nutritionist for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management recommends it for those facing the flu.

View the recipe

4

Greens and beans soup

A favorite of Dr. Angie Neison, a board-certified family medicine doctor who serves as a medical advisor for culinary medicine at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, this soup is flavorful, nutrient-dense and rich in fiber, iron and phytochemicals.

View the recipe

5

White bean and cabbage stew soup

A registered dietitian nutritionist with the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management loves that this plant-based soup offers a balance of whole grains and lean protein – while focusing on cabbage, a leafy green that seldom gets the spotlight.

View the recipe

Browse more recipes; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.

The Health News Team

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Lily Padilla-Corona

Lily Padilla-Corona

Lily Padilla-Corona, RDN, CDES, is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.

Holly Moyer

Holly Moyer

Holly Moyer is a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management.

Jamie Degagne

Jamie Degagne

Jamie Degagne is a registered dietitian nutritionist for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management.

neison_angelica_78481_2020

Dr. Angelica Neison

Dr. Angie Neison is a board-certified family medicine doctor. She serves as a medical advisor for culinary medicine at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

