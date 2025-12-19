Grapefruit Paloma (recipe)
This refreshing mocktail has a tart lime kick and is sweetened with real maple syrup.
Soup season is in full swing! If you’re looking for a one-pot masterpiece that warms the belly and fuels the body, these five options are fan favorites.
1
Carrots provide many of the nutrients we need for vision health and the prevention of heart disease. A diabetes specialist educator at Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch shares a flavorful root soup infused with coriander.
2
Loaded with lasagna noodles, tomatoes and cheese, this recipe makes for a great weeknight meal and is the ultimate comfort food. Lean ground turkey reduces the fat, while part-skim cheeses help ease the traditional heaviness.
3
This protein-packed recipe uses low-sodium bone broth, a flavorful option with lower amounts of sodium. Plus, a registered dietitian nutritionist for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management recommends it for those facing the flu.
4
A favorite of Dr. Angie Neison, a board-certified family medicine doctor who serves as a medical advisor for culinary medicine at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, this soup is flavorful, nutrient-dense and rich in fiber, iron and phytochemicals.
5
A registered dietitian nutritionist with the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management loves that this plant-based soup offers a balance of whole grains and lean protein – while focusing on cabbage, a leafy green that seldom gets the spotlight.
Browse more recipes; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Lily Padilla-Corona, RDN, CDES, is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.
Holly Moyer is a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management.
Jamie Degagne is a registered dietitian nutritionist for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management.
This refreshing mocktail has a tart lime kick and is sweetened with real maple syrup.
From buying a water bottle to setting a bedtime, these small habit changes make a big difference in your health.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.