Gabrielle Tinsley

Gabrielle Tinsley is a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.

Gabrielle meets with patients one-on-one to help them adopt healthy habits, and loves being a part of their journey and transformation. She is passionate about providing compassionate support as her patients strive to make positive changes.

When not working, Gabrielle spends time at the beach and stays active by going to the gym, running and practicing yoga.

