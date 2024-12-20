Stress eating is a common challenge for many during the busy holiday season. The holidays often come with an overwhelming to-do list, family obligations and work commitments, all of which can heighten stress levels.

Gabrielle Tinsley, a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, says that as routines are disrupted by travel, social events and tight schedules, many people turn to food as a way to cope with the added pressure.

This time of year is also marked by an abundance of rich, indulgent foods, making it easier to overeat or reach for comfort foods. The season’s enhanced social nature can also bring feelings of pressure to eat and drink, especially when others are indulging. Additionally, many holiday traditions are centered around food, from festive meals to indulgent treats, which can further encourage overeating.

How stress affects our eating habits

Stress can influence both what we eat and how much we consume. Under stress, many crave comfort foods — often high in calories, fat and sugar — for temporary emotional relief.

Stress releases cortisol, increasing appetite and disrupting hunger cues. This disruption in our body’s natural rhythms can lead to overeating or unhealthy food choices.

For some, food becomes a coping mechanism, offering a momentary escape from stress. However, this can lead to emotional eating patterns, making balanced and mindful eating habits harder to maintain.

Tinsley recommends the following ways to curb stress eating:

Practice mindfulness. Stay attuned to hunger and fullness cues. Avoid long periods without eating, as extreme hunger can lead to overeating or poor food choices. When you're incredibly hungry, you're more likely to overeat and less likely to choose healthy options. So, eat regularly to keep your energy stable and avoid impulsive eating. You should also savor your food and slow down when eating to allow yourself time to recognize your fullness cues. Plan ahead. Prepare balanced meals and snacks in advance. Keep healthy options, like pre-cut fruits and vegetables, ready and pair them with lean protein or healthy fats for a more satisfying snack. This hunger-crushing combo helps you stay full longer and resist indulgent foods. Indulge in moderation. Pre-portion your snacks and meals to maintain control, especially during stressful moments. By deciding in advance how much of a particular food you'll eat, you create clear boundaries that allow you to enjoy your favorite treats without going overboard. This thoughtful approach helps you savor what you crave while still eating in a balanced, mindful way. Use habit replacement. Take a moment to check in with yourself and assess whether you're truly hungry or responding to emotional triggers like stress, anxiety or boredom. If it's the latter, consider alternative ways to address these feelings — take a short walk, enjoy a cup of herbal tea or unwind with a hot bath. These small shifts can help you break the stress-eating cycle and offer more fulfilling ways to cope.

“One meal or a single day of overindulgence is unlikely to have a significant impact on your overall health or weight,” says Tinsley. “It’s important to practice self-compassion during the holiday season.”

Focus on being present with your loved ones, she says, and prioritize self-care and stress reduction. By embracing balance, enjoying the moment and nurturing your well-being, you can navigate the holidays with a sense of ease and feel your best, both physically and emotionally.

