Stress eating is a common challenge for many during the busy holiday season. The holidays often come with an overwhelming to-do list, family obligations and work commitments, all of which can heighten stress levels.
Gabrielle Tinsley, a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, says that as routines are disrupted by travel, social events and tight schedules, many people turn to food as a way to cope with the added pressure.
This time of year is also marked by an abundance of rich, indulgent foods, making it easier to overeat or reach for comfort foods. The season’s enhanced social nature can also bring feelings of pressure to eat and drink, especially when others are indulging. Additionally, many holiday traditions are centered around food, from festive meals to indulgent treats, which can further encourage overeating.
How stress affects our eating habits
Stress can influence both what we eat and how much we consume. Under stress, many crave comfort foods — often high in calories, fat and sugar — for temporary emotional relief.
Stress releases cortisol, increasing appetite and disrupting hunger cues. This disruption in our body’s natural rhythms can lead to overeating or unhealthy food choices.
For some, food becomes a coping mechanism, offering a momentary escape from stress. However, this can lead to emotional eating patterns, making balanced and mindful eating habits harder to maintain.
Tinsley recommends the following ways to curb stress eating:
“One meal or a single day of overindulgence is unlikely to have a significant impact on your overall health or weight,” says Tinsley. “It’s important to practice self-compassion during the holiday season.”
Focus on being present with your loved ones, she says, and prioritize self-care and stress reduction. By embracing balance, enjoying the moment and nurturing your well-being, you can navigate the holidays with a sense of ease and feel your best, both physically and emotionally.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Gabrielle Tinsley is a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.
