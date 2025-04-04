Should you get a flu shot if you already had the flu?
Vaccination, even after having flu-related illness, is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older with rare exception.
Cold brew coffee has soared in popularity. Unlike traditional coffee, which is brewed with hot water, cold brew is made by steeping coffee grounds in cold water for 12 to 24 hours.
Gabrielle Tinsley, a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, says this slow-brewing process results in a smoother, less bitter coffee due to the reduced breakdown of compounds compared to hot brewing methods.
The extended steeping time also means fewer acidic compounds are released, contributing to its mellow flavor, she explains.
Cold brew vs. iced coffee
While they may seem similar, cold brew and iced coffee are distinct. Iced coffee is simply hot coffee poured over ice. Cold brew is concentrated, with a much higher coffee-to-water ratio, making it more caffeinated than hot or iced coffee.
“A major perk of cold brew is that you don’t need fancy equipment to make it at home — just a pitcher and some coffee grounds,” says Tinsley.
Tinsley offers four additional benefits of cold brew coffee:
How Much Cold Brew Is Safe to Drink?
The FDA recommends limiting caffeine intake to no more than 400 milligrams per day, roughly the amount in a large cup of cold brew, which contains between 316 to 476 milligrams of caffeine. Exceeding this can lead to side effects, such as jitteriness, insomnia, headaches and an increased heart rate.
Everyone’s caffeine tolerance differs, with older adults processing caffeine more slowly than younger individuals. To avoid disrupting your sleep, it's a good idea to stop drinking cold brew or any coffee at least 8 hours before bedtime. Also, be sure to balance your coffee intake with plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.
"Cold brew coffee offers a smoother, less acidic alternative to regular coffee, which can be easier on your stomach while still delivering that much-needed caffeine boost,” says Tinsley. “But like any coffee, moderation is key."
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Gabrielle Tinsley is a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.
