Cold brew coffee has soared in popularity. Unlike traditional coffee, which is brewed with hot water, cold brew is made by steeping coffee grounds in cold water for 12 to 24 hours.

Gabrielle Tinsley, a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, says this slow-brewing process results in a smoother, less bitter coffee due to the reduced breakdown of compounds compared to hot brewing methods.

The extended steeping time also means fewer acidic compounds are released, contributing to its mellow flavor, she explains.

Cold brew vs. iced coffee

While they may seem similar, cold brew and iced coffee are distinct. Iced coffee is simply hot coffee poured over ice. Cold brew is concentrated, with a much higher coffee-to-water ratio, making it more caffeinated than hot or iced coffee.

“A major perk of cold brew is that you don’t need fancy equipment to make it at home — just a pitcher and some coffee grounds,” says Tinsley.

Tinsley offers four additional benefits of cold brew coffee:

1 Gentler on the stomach. Cold brew is over 60% less acidic than hot coffee, which can be a major relief for people prone to acid reflux or heartburn. The lower acidity also means many drinkers find it tastes smoother and often requires less cream, milk or sugar. 2 Higher caffeine content for an increased energy boost. Cold brew typically has a higher coffee-to-water ratio (1:60) than drip coffee (1:20), resulting in more caffeine per serving. This can help improve energy, mental clarity and mood. Some studies suggest caffeine may aid in weight loss when part of a balanced diet. 3 Packed with antioxidants. Cold brew contains several antioxidants such as caffeine, chlorogenic acid, cafestol and melanoidins, which have anti-inflammatory properties and help protect against cell damage. 4 Potential disease risk reduction. Research suggests that regular coffee consumption, including cold brew, may lower the risk of certain cancers, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. However, people with high blood pressure or heart conditions should talk with their doctor before consuming coffee.

How Much Cold Brew Is Safe to Drink?

The FDA recommends limiting caffeine intake to no more than 400 milligrams per day, roughly the amount in a large cup of cold brew, which contains between 316 to 476 milligrams of caffeine. Exceeding this can lead to side effects, such as jitteriness, insomnia, headaches and an increased heart rate.

Everyone’s caffeine tolerance differs, with older adults processing caffeine more slowly than younger individuals. To avoid disrupting your sleep, it's a good idea to stop drinking cold brew or any coffee at least 8 hours before bedtime. Also, be sure to balance your coffee intake with plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

"Cold brew coffee offers a smoother, less acidic alternative to regular coffee, which can be easier on your stomach while still delivering that much-needed caffeine boost,” says Tinsley. “But like any coffee, moderation is key."

