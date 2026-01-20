Fast food has become a staple of modern life. It’s quick, affordable and undeniably convenient. But convenience often comes with nutritional trade-offs.

Gabrielle Tinsley, a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, says that many fast-food meals are high in calories, saturated fat, sodium and added sugars.

These ingredients, when eaten frequently, can increase the risk of weight gain, high blood pressure, heart disease and other chronic conditions. Large portion sizes and heavily processed ingredients amplify these concerns.

Still, fast food isn’t automatically bad, Tinsley says. Enjoying it occasionally does not ruin a healthy lifestyle. And with a little strategy, it can fit into a balanced diet.

Can fast food be healthy?

Fast food can be part of a healthy diet when eaten mindfully and with important considerations. Moderation, making informed choices, and balancing less nutritious meals with healthier foods throughout the rest of the day are key. Many major chains now offer lighter options, including salads, grilled proteins, fruit sides and lower-calorie beverages.

Tinsley shares the following 7 tips for healthier fast-food choices:

1 Choose smarter proteins. Opt for grilled over fried foods.

Pick smaller burgers or single patties instead of oversized or double versions. 2 Watch the sides. Swap fries for side salads, fruit cups, yogurt or vegetable sides.

If you want fries, choose the small size. 3 Be sauce-savvy. Request sauces and dressings on the side; only use what you need.

Choose mustard or salsa instead of mayo-based spreads. 4 Make smart drink decisions. Stick with water, unsweetened tea or sparkling water.

Avoid sugary sodas and milkshakes, which can add hundreds of calories. 5 Control portions. Choose kids’ meals, value menu items or half-portions for built-in portion control.

Consider sharing fries, entrées or desserts with a friend. 6 Veer towards veggies. Add lettuce, tomatoes, onions or other vegetables to sandwiches and wraps for a nutrient-boost.

Opt for bowls or salads with plenty of greens. Watch dressings and toppings. 7 Customize whenever possible. Ask for no cheese, light mayo, whole-grain buns or extra vegetables.

Many chains will accommodate ingredient swaps at no extra cost.

“Fast food doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing choice,” says Tinsley. “When you pick your portions wisely and build your meal around real, whole ingredients, you can enjoy convenience without compromising your long-term health.”

