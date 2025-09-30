Is diet soda bad for you?

Diet sodas are often marketed as a healthier alternative to regular sugary beverages due to their zero-calorie and sugar-free profiles. But is choosing diet soda truly beneficial to your health?

According to Gabrille Tinsley, a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, there’s no denying that diet sodas offer some advantages over their sugar-sweetened counterparts. For people who consume large amounts of regular soda, switching to diet soda can help reduce overall calorie intake and prevent tooth decay.

Since diet sodas are sugar-free, they don’t contribute to cavities like regular soda. Additionally, diet sodas are often favored if you are trying to lose weight or manage diabetes, since they don’t cause an immediate spike in blood sugar levels.

However, despite the known benefits, diet soda is not without concerns. Tinsley shares four things you should know about drinking diet soda:

1 Acidity affects dental health. Despite being sugar-free, diet sodas are highly acidic. Over time, this acidity can erode tooth enamel, making teeth more susceptible to cavities — even without containing sugar. 2 Cravings and appetite are impacted. Artificial sweeteners trick the brain into tasting sweetness without delivering calories. This can disrupt appetite signals, leading to increased cravings for sweet or high-calorie foods. In the long term, this can reduce satiety, promote overeating and potentially contribute to weight gain. 3 Gut health may be altered. Emerging research suggests that artificial sweeteners may alter the gut microbiome — the delicate balance of bacteria in our digestive systems. While further studies are needed, some scientists believe that this imbalance could impact overall metabolic health. 4 Risk for Type 2 diabetes could be increased. Some observational studies have linked high consumption of artificial sweeteners to elevated HbA1c levels — a marker for long-term blood sugar control. This suggests a potential increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes for those who consume large quantities of diet beverages.

As with everything, strive for moderation

While some studies suggest even one or two diet sodas per day may be linked with adverse health effects, no definitive threshold exists. Moderation is key, Tinsley says.

Research has also shown that individuals who are successful at maintaining long-term weight loss tend to consume more artificially sweetened beverages. For these individuals, diet soda may serve as a practical way to manage cravings and reduce calorie intake without reverting to sugary drinks.

As an alternative to soda, Tinsley recommends:

Water : The superior option for hydration

Sparkling water : Carbonated but free of added sugars

Unsweetened flavored water : Infused with natural fruit or herbs

Herbal teas: Served hot or cold, with no calories or sweeteners

"Diet soda can be a great option for reducing added sugar intake, especially for individuals trying to lose weight or manage blood sugar,” says Tinsley. “However, it’s not a health drink. For optimal hydration and long-term health, plain water remains the best choice."

