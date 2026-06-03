San Diego’s first comprehensive neuroscience hospital opens
Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience brings cutting-edge technology and advanced brain and spine care close to home for San Diegans.
Executive vice president of hospital operations and chief strategy officer Scott Evans started his career in 1989 as a pharmacy technician. He oversees Sharp HealthCare regional hospitals.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience brings cutting-edge technology and advanced brain and spine care close to home for San Diegans.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center plans for the expansion of emergency, maternity, cancer and orthopedic services as the hospital enters a new era.
Health Science High and Middle College is a public charter high school that focuses on health sciences, health careers and other high-demand careers.
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