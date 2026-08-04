A San Diego landmark has much to celebrate: 65 years of innovation, care and service, as well as a new affiliation with Sharp HealthCare. Now named Sharp Tri-City Medical Center, North County’s beloved provider of exceptional care has officially become Sharp’s fifth acute care hospital.

Like many district hospitals, Tri-City Hospital was created to meet the growth and demand that accompanied suburban expansion. Thanks to the help of local community leaders, especially the region’s Chambers of Commerce, the Tri-City Healthcare District was created in 1954.

Construction began in 1959, and on July 16, 1961, Tri-City Hospital opened its doors to provide care for the broader Tri-City population.

Facing exponential growth — and challenges

When the hospital opened, 87 physicians worked at the 42-bed facility. As the population continued to grow, so did Tri-City’s footprint. Several additions followed throughout the ‘60s and ‘70s, with the final expansion project completed in 1987.

In less than 30 years, Tri-City Hospital expanded to nearly five times its original size. To reflect that growth, it was renamed Tri-City Medical Center.

Over time, however, health care changed, and organizations across the country faced significant financial headwinds. After caring for the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic while managing patient surges, workforce shortages, supply chain issues and increasing financial pressures, district hospitals nationwide found themselves struggling.

It became clear that Tri-City — now operating 325 beds and 12 outpatient clinics with an employee population of more than 1,700 and a physician network of over 500 — could no longer sustain itself as a standalone facility caring for more than 165,000 patients each year. As a result, the Tri-City Healthcare District began the search for a local partner to help ensure that Tri-City could continue delivering the world-class care North County residents have relied on for more than six decades.

A partnership for the future

In 2025, substantive partnership discussions began with Sharp. It soon became clear that the health of the North County community and the future of Tri-City would be in good hands with Sharp, San Diego’s health care leader.

Following a unanimous Tri-City Medical Center Board of Directors vote, Tri-City and Sharp began the affiliation process. Voters overwhelmingly approved Measure H, and Tri-City Healthcare District and Sharp formally cemented their partnership in early July.

Under the affiliation, Sharp assumes operational responsibility for Tri-City Medical Center’s assets and liabilities. The organization also commits to investing at least $100 million in Sharp Tri-City.

Now named Sharp Tri-City Medical Center, North County’s beloved provider of exceptional care has officially become Sharp’s fifth acute care hospital.

These investments will prioritize facility expansion and modernization, seismic compliance, electronic health records and business systems upgrades, and improved access to primary and specialty care, including the nationally recognized maternity care of Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. Expanded comprehensive oncology services and strengthened key clinical programs, such as cardiovascular care, neuroscience and orthopedics, are also in the works.

“With the culmination of more than a year of combined effort toward this milestone now behind us, that future begins now,” says Scott Evans, executive vice president of Sharp’s hospital operations and chief strategy officer. “The priorities that lie before Sharp Tri-City represent amazing opportunities for us all to enhance the level of care available in North County. Every step of the way, for our patients and our team, this growth and strategy will be accomplished through the foundations of The Sharp Experience.”

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