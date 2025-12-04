The holidays are here, calendars are filling up, and it seems like every weekend brings another reason to celebrate. But what happens when your festive mood is dampened by a sore throat, cough or sniffle?

Before you RSVP “yes” to your next holiday event, it’s worth asking: Is it safe — or considerate — to go out when you’re not feeling your best?

“Your health, and the health of everyone around you, has to come first,” says Carolyn Fransway, manager of Sharp Grossmont Express Care. “If you’re not sure whether you’re contagious, it’s best to sit this one out. You can always make it up to friends later when you’re feeling better.”

When in doubt, stay home

Runny nose? Scratchy throat? Feeling extra tired? These symptoms may mean your body is fighting something off, and you could spread it to others.

“Even if you test negative for COVID-19, you could still have another virus like the flu or RSV,” Fransway explains. “If you’re coughing, sneezing or running a fever, you should absolutely stay home.”

She adds that attending a gathering while sick can be risky for people who are older, very young, pregnant or immunocompromised. “Most of us will recover quickly from a seasonal virus,” she says. “But others may not.”

Stay home and rest if you experience:

Fever higher than 100°F

Body aches or chills

Persistent cough or sore throat

Vomiting or diarrhea

A recent positive test for a contagious illness

When you might be in the clear

If your symptoms are improving, you’re fever-free for at least 24 hours without medication, and you generally feel well, it may be OK to attend social gatherings.

“Use common sense,” Fransway says. “If you’re on the mend and feeling up for it, you can still enjoy the event. Just take precautions.”

Those precautions include washing your hands often, keeping some distance, and avoiding close contact with high-risk guests.

Here’s how you can celebrate safely if you decide to join the fun:

Keep it short and sweet. Drop by for a bit instead of staying for an extended time.

Choose fresh air. Spend time outdoors or near open windows when possible.

Wear a face mask if you’re unsure. It’s still a thoughtful way to protect others.

Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently and avoid sharing utensils or drinks.

“Holiday gatherings are about connection,” Fransway says. “You can still enjoy them safely if you’re thoughtful about how you participate.”

Keep your immunity strong all season

The best way to avoid missing out is to prevent illness before it starts, Fransway says. She recommends staying current on flu and COVID-19 vaccines, washing hands frequently, getting enough sleep and staying hydrated.

“People underestimate how much fatigue lowers immunity,” she says. “Your body is more likely to get sick when you’re run-down, so give yourself permission to slow down.”

The bottom line is that it can be hard to skip a celebration, but showing care for your community, family and friends sometimes means staying home. “As much as we all love the holidays,” Fransway says, “sometimes the most generous thing you can do is rest, recover and rejoin the festivities once you’re truly well.”

