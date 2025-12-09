Saipan to San Diego: Global Patient Services in action
Chef Loren Villalobos has always had a gift for creating flavorful recipes. In fact, before attending the Culinary Institute of America 35 years ago, she was a control engineer for Coca-Cola, developing soda formulas.
She spent decades running her own restaurant in Hillcrest. Then, in 2023, she brought her love of food and of nourishing others to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, where she runs the kitchen at Chica’s Café.
At Chica’s, Chef Loren and her team put passion into every plate, feeling grateful for the joy they offer patients and their families.
“If we can bring just a little bit of happiness to those who visit Sharp Chula Vista, we know we’ve done our job,” Chef Loren says. “We prepare food with love. We do it because we love it — and we hope they love it, too.”
While not available on the everyday menu, Chef Loren’s seasoned flank steak recipe is a crowd-pleaser every time she makes it.
“People don’t tend to make flank steak as much as other cuts of meat,” she says. “You have to cut it a certain way, against the grain, to make it more tender. But especially with a great marinade, flank steak is a delicious option.”
Chef Loren suggests serving the steak with roasted vegetables and chimichurri sauce, or on a ciabatta roll with mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and a drizzle of Balsamic vinegar.
2 1/2 pounds flank steak
3 teaspoons sea salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
2 tablespoons brown sugar
3 garlic cloves, minced (about 2 teaspoons)
1/2 teaspoon Spanish paprika
3 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1
In a medium bowl, whisk together the salt, pepper, brown sugar, garlic, paprika, olive oil and vinegar. Pour the mixture into an extra-large zip-top bag with the uncooked meat. Refrigerate overnight.
2
Heat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat (about 400˚F to 450˚F). Grill the steak directly over the flame for 3 to 5 minutes on each side, until a thermometer reads 135˚F in the thickest part.
3
Transfer the grilled steak to a cutting board. Let rest for 5 minutes, slice and serve drizzled with chimichurri sauce.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 430; Fat = 26 grams; Protein = 62 grams
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Loren Villalobos is the executive chef of Chica's Cafe at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
