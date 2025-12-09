Chef Loren Villalobos has always had a gift for creating flavorful recipes. In fact, before attending the Culinary Institute of America 35 years ago, she was a control engineer for Coca-Cola, developing soda formulas.

She spent decades running her own restaurant in Hillcrest. Then, in 2023, she brought her love of food and of nourishing others to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, where she runs the kitchen at Chica’s Café.

At Chica’s, Chef Loren and her team put passion into every plate, feeling grateful for the joy they offer patients and their families.

“If we can bring just a little bit of happiness to those who visit Sharp Chula Vista, we know we’ve done our job,” Chef Loren says. “We prepare food with love. We do it because we love it — and we hope they love it, too.”

While not available on the everyday menu, Chef Loren’s seasoned flank steak recipe is a crowd-pleaser every time she makes it.

“People don’t tend to make flank steak as much as other cuts of meat,” she says. “You have to cut it a certain way, against the grain, to make it more tender. But especially with a great marinade, flank steak is a delicious option.”

Chef Loren and her team get rave reviews whenever they prepare their seasoned flank steak, which they serve with roasted vegetables.

Chef Loren suggests serving the steak with roasted vegetables and chimichurri sauce, or on a ciabatta roll with mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and a drizzle of Balsamic vinegar.