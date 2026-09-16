Chorizo and spinach frittata with tomato compote (recipe)

Craving a taste of Spain? This hearty frittata, created by Chef Loren Villalobos of Chica’s Café at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, showcases the bold flavors of Spanish chorizo, fresh spinach, colorful vegetables and protein-rich eggs.

Finished with a savory tomato compote, it’s a simple yet satisfying dish that works just as well for breakfast or brunch as it does for a quick and flavorful dinner.

“Food is a beautiful way to bring culture to the table,” says Loren. “I wanted to share a taste of Spain through the rich, smoky flavors of this chorizo-inspired dish.”