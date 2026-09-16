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Chorizo and spinach frittata with tomato compote (recipe)

By The Health News Team | September 16, 2026

Chorizo egg frittata in a skillet with tomato compote

Craving a taste of Spain? This hearty frittata, created by Chef Loren Villalobos of Chica’s Café at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, showcases the bold flavors of Spanish chorizo, fresh spinach, colorful vegetables and protein-rich eggs.

Finished with a savory tomato compote, it’s a simple yet satisfying dish that works just as well for breakfast or brunch as it does for a quick and flavorful dinner.

“Food is a beautiful way to bring culture to the table,” says Loren. “I wanted to share a taste of Spain through the rich, smoky flavors of this chorizo-inspired dish.”

Chorizo and spinach frittata with tomato compote

Prep time:
20 minutes
Total time:
1 hour
Servings:
4

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil

  • 1 small jalapeño, seeded and finely diced

  • 10 ounces fresh chorizo sausage

  • 1 cup diced tomatoes

  • 3/4 cup diced red bell pepper

  • 5 ounces fresh spinach

  • 8 large eggs

  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

  • Pinch of black pepper

Directions

1

Prepare the chorizo compote

Preheat oven to 350˚ F. Add 1 teaspoon olive oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the diced jalapeño and cook for 1 to 2 minutes until softened. Add the chorizo and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, breaking up with a spoon until browned and fully cooked. Stir in the tomatoes and red bell pepper. Cook an additional 5 to 7 minutes, until the tomatoes soften and most of the liquid has evaporated. Set aside.

2

Sauté the spinach

Lower the heat to medium and heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in the skillet. Add spinach and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and cool slightly.

3

Assemble the frittata

Lightly grease a 9-inch pie plate, cake pan or oven-safe skillet. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, then stir in the cooked spinach. Spread about 1 cup of the chorizo compote evenly across the bottom of the baking dish. Pour the egg-spinach mixture over the top.

4

Bake and serve

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the center is set and a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Let rest for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with fresh parsley, slice and serve warm.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 375; Fat = 30 grams; Protein = 23 grams

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The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Loren Villalobos

Loren Villalobos

Contributor

Loren Villalobos is the executive chef of Chica's Cafe at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

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