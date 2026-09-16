Chorizo and spinach frittata with tomato compote (recipe)

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Craving a taste of Spain? This hearty frittata, created by Chef Loren Villalobos of Chica’s Café at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, showcases the bold flavors of Spanish chorizo, fresh spinach, colorful vegetables and protein-rich eggs.
Finished with a savory tomato compote, it’s a simple yet satisfying dish that works just as well for breakfast or brunch as it does for a quick and flavorful dinner.
“Food is a beautiful way to bring culture to the table,” says Loren. “I wanted to share a taste of Spain through the rich, smoky flavors of this chorizo-inspired dish.”
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 small jalapeño, seeded and finely diced
10 ounces fresh chorizo sausage
1 cup diced tomatoes
3/4 cup diced red bell pepper
5 ounces fresh spinach
8 large eggs
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Pinch of black pepper
1
Preheat oven to 350˚ F. Add 1 teaspoon olive oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the diced jalapeño and cook for 1 to 2 minutes until softened. Add the chorizo and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, breaking up with a spoon until browned and fully cooked. Stir in the tomatoes and red bell pepper. Cook an additional 5 to 7 minutes, until the tomatoes soften and most of the liquid has evaporated. Set aside.
2
Lower the heat to medium and heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in the skillet. Add spinach and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and cool slightly.
3
Lightly grease a 9-inch pie plate, cake pan or oven-safe skillet. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, then stir in the cooked spinach. Spread about 1 cup of the chorizo compote evenly across the bottom of the baking dish. Pour the egg-spinach mixture over the top.
4
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the center is set and a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Let rest for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with fresh parsley, slice and serve warm.
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 375; Fat = 30 grams; Protein = 23 grams
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Follow these tips to add healthy, vibrant years to your life.
Enjoy this delicious, dairy-free alternative to the classic pasta sauce.
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