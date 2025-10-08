For decades, Sharp McDonald Center has been treating thousands of people in San Diego experiencing addiction. The center’s wide range of experts, including psychiatrists and nurses, deeply understand that recovery can be more difficult — and even lead to death — without proper medical supervision.

“Our goal isn’t to simply help patients cease substance use,” says Charles Westfall, LMFT, manager of Sharp McDonald Center. “We aim to set our patients up for long-term success, which includes supporting them in establishing a reliable and healthy mental and physical foundation.”

Along with the addiction center’s treatment offerings, which span from detox to a partial hospitalization program and inpatient and outpatient treatment, Sharp McDonald Center now incorporates lifestyle medicine into its care.

Lifestyle medicine is an evidence-based medical specialty that encourages patients to make personalized, lasting health choices. Sharp McDonald Center is among only a few addiction centers in the nation incorporating the principles of lifestyle medicine in its model of addiction care via:

Health coaching A well-being advisor helps patients develop a wellness plan. Fitness and mindful movement A new gym, weekly movement sessions and consultations with a physical therapist all encourage patients in meeting their fitness goals. Culinary medicine Biweekly chef demonstrations teach patients how to prepare nourishing meals. Restorative sleep and stress resiliency program Experts help patients develop strategies to manage stress and improve their sleep.

The benefits of lifestyle medicine

Components of lifestyle medicine, including exercising and eating nutritious foods, have numerous benefits for people with addiction, such as supporting emotional regulation and improving brain function and energy levels. Research has shown that exercise also helps reduce substance use, improve brain function, and reduce anxiety and depression among people with a substance use disorder.

“By guiding patients in making intensive therapeutic lifestyle changes, we’re helping them feel hope and improving their mindset, which is pivotal in recovery,” says Westfall.

He explains that many patients can struggle in the beginning of their recovery with regulating emotions. This is because addiction causes long-term changes to the brain, impacting areas concerning decision-making, impulse control and the reward system. “Substance use disorders are a chronic disease, meaning they affect various parts of the body and require ongoing management and healthy lifestyle changes,” he says.

Lifestyle medicine is not a replacement for regular treatment, which typically includes therapy and medication. “Lifestyle medicine and addiction medicine are both evidence-based types of treatment,” Westfall says. “Sharp McDonald Center is combining them together to provide patients with an even more comprehensive recovery journey.”

Like his colleagues at Sharp McDonald Center, Westfall feels gratified to be able to support patients in their addiction recovery journey. “Everyone deserves great treatment and proper support for an optimal chance of recovery,” he says.

Learn more about addiction treatment at Sharp McDonald Center; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.