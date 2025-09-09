Feeling depressed? Try this
Despite affecting 1 in 8 men during their lifetime, prostate cancer is surrounded by myths and misconceptions.
Common misunderstandings — such as “no symptoms mean no cancer” or “only old men get prostate cancer” — can discourage men from getting screened. In some instances, they can even delay a lifesaving diagnosis.
“Among the misconceptions I frequently hear are variations of the idea that prostate cancer always needs to be treated — or that it never needs to be treated,” says Dr. Croix Fossum, board-certified radiation oncologist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
According to Dr. Fossum, the truth is more nuanced. “Prostate cancer exists on a spectrum,” he says. “Many cancers are slow-growing and never need treatment. Others are highly aggressive and require multidisciplinary treatment from a team of urologists, radiation oncologists and medical oncologists.”
With appropriate screening and work-up, Dr. Fossum continues, physicians can collect valuable information to determine the next steps regarding management.
Why screenings are essential
The main goal of screening is to detect aggressive cancers early before they spread. Prostate cancer often shows no symptoms until it is fairly advanced, so screening is usually the only way to catch the disease in its early stages.
Screening guidelines vary. In general, Dr. Fossum advises most men to consider initiating screening at 50. African American men and those with a family history of prostate cancer should consider screening earlier, as they are at higher risk for developing more aggressive forms of the disease.
The most common screening methods include a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, digital rectal exam and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the prostate. If there’s an abnormal finding, a prostate biopsy can be the next step.
To further set the record straight, we asked Dr. Fossum to debunk some of the most common myths about prostate cancer.
