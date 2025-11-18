A diagnosis of cancer often impacts more than the patient, also touching the lives of their loved ones. When Francine Maigue was diagnosed with lung cancer at age 40, having never smoked, she approached her treatment the way her loved ones knew she would: with strength, positivity and a concern for others more than herself.

“Francine was one of the most remarkable people,” says Theresa Maigue Bendorf, her sister. “She was full of strength, charisma and endless love for everyone around her.”

Francine exceeded expectations for stage 4 lung cancer, a testament to her spirit and the care Theresa says she received at the Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. There, Francine had a special bond with everyone. She knew all of her caregivers by name, and they knew her as Francine, who always arrived with a smile and a positive spirit.

After multiple rounds of treatment, Francine died of lung cancer, surrounded by her loved ones.

Turning pain into action

Grieving the loss of their beloved daughter, sister and aunt, the family turned their pain into action. They began raising awareness of lung cancer through Francine’s connections in San Diego’s Filipino community.

“One of the main ways my family, Francine’s friends and I raise awareness of lung cancer is through the annual LUNG FORCE Walk, which helps us share the message of early detection and self-advocacy,” says Theresa.

According to the American Lung Association (ALA), the LUNG FORCE initiative unites women, men and caregivers across the country to stand together against lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. As the exclusive health care partner in San Diego working with the ALA, Sharp HealthCare is committed to raising awareness about lung health, cancer prevention and screening throughout San Diego County.

Team Francine participates in the LUNG FORCE Walk to both honor her and raise awareness for lung cancer screening.

“Team Francine’s presence at the walk is not only a way to encourage others to get screened for lung cancer if they notice any changes or symptoms, but it’s also an opportunity to raise funds for a meaningful cause,” Theresa says. “Most importantly, it brings together Francine’s loved ones to remember and celebrate her beautiful life that continues to make a difference.”

An extraordinary level of care

Theresa shares that she and her family stay connected with the Barnhart Cancer Center because the people there became like family.

Francine would bake for the staff and bring other patients teddy bears with inspirational poems she had written. And Theresa recalls the birthday celebration the team held for Francine — a moment toward the end of her sister’s life that she will cherish forever.

“I want people to know that lung cancer doesn’t affect only smokers,” Theresa says. “Francine’s story is a reminder that this disease can touch anyone. Having a personal connection to it has opened my eyes to how important awareness and early detection truly are. My hope is that one day we’ll live in a world free of lung cancer.”

